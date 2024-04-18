Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The majority of their dairy farmer clients are facing into a fodder shortage at the present time with a significant number of suckler and beef finishing farms equally affected.

"Issues range from farmers trying to make best use of whatever silage stocks they have left to having to buy-in significant quantities of forage, where on farm stocks have been exhausted,” explained InTouch representative, Amie Peers.

She added: “Most spring calving cows are now in full milk. The breeding season beckons. And, in this context, the body condition score of animals is critically important.

“With so few animals currently out at grass full time, specialist advice will be required to manage cows over the next few weeks."

The InTouch representative is aware that improving weather conditions may well start to take effect later this week.

“But it will take a further 10 days at least before paddocks are fit to carry mature cows.”

Meanwhile, for those farmers buying-in silage, the very clear advice from InTouch is to source good quality feed.

Amie Peers again: “Without some accurate assessment of forage quality, it is not possible to accurately formulate a ration for stock. If a lab analysis of the feed can’t be carried out farmers must at least examine the feed visually to make sure it’s suitable for feeding.”

Intouch advises that farmers can look beyond silage to help bulk out their diets – maize, beet and forage extenders sourced from feed mills offer excellent options to meet animals nutritional needs.

Given current circumstances, InTouch is offering free advice to farmers to help them through the current forage shortage issues, caused by the poor weather conditions.

Amie Peers further explained: “Silage and fodder stocks are nearly exhausted leaving farmers under pressure to find the best solution and source feed when cows nutritional demands are peaking.

“There is no-one-size fits all solution as demand, ground conditions and feed stocks will differ on every farm.

“Instead we offer some ideas of how to overcome a feed shortage, in the short term, to ease pressure on the farmer and animals.”