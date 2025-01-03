Farmers thanked for assisting police in hunt for suspected burglars after high speed chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the farming community have been thanked for helping to search for suspected burglars after a high speed police chase.

A Facebook post Newry, Mourne and Down police said that on December 30th following reports of a series of burglaries around the Armagh, Craigavon and Newry areas Road Policing Interceptors (Sprucefield) stopped a Black Audi S4 with the help of the local farming community in the Poyntzpass area.

The vehicle had made off from police and a pursuit ensued reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The post continued: “When the vehicle was brought to a stop, one male was arrested for going equipped for burglary and a number of others decamped from the vehicle and went to ground in the fields. This is where the local farming community came together. The call went out and they arrived with quads, tractors, pickups and handlers flooding the area on the hunt for the three other suspects.

"Despite the valiant efforts from the farmers and Police including Newtownhamilton NPT/LPT, Air Support Unit, TSG, the drone team and dog section, the other offenders managed to evade capture. The vehicle, which was travelling on false plates had a number of other false plates located within.

"The vehicle was seized for forensic examination. Interceptors would like to thank those who assisted.”