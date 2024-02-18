Farmers urged to attend Farm Strong initiative at marts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​These are awareness events for all members of the farming community to encourage them to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and are supported by the Rural Chaplaincy, Farm Families Health Checks, Health and Safety Executive NI, Rural Support, Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum.

At the marts, farmers and farm families can meet with representatives from Ulster Farmers’ Union, Health & Safety Executive NI, Rural Support and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum. Individuals will also be able to avail of free blood pressure checks which will be provided by the Farm Families Health Check Van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marts that are participating in the ‘Mission: Farm Strong’ events from 10.30am –

(L – R) Victoria Ross (Rural Support), Christina Faulkner (Farm Families Health Checks), Jim Henning (Rural Chaplaincy), David Brown (UFU president), Camilla Mackey (HSENI), Harry Burke (owner - Burkes of Cornascriebe), Rachel Millar (UFU), Simon Walsh (Rural Chaplaincy), David Johnston (Rural Chaplaincy) and in the tractor Kenny Hanna (Rural Chaplaincy).

close are:

- Wednesday 21 Feb – Kilrea Mart

- Thursday 22 Feb – Enniskillen Mart

- Friday 23 Feb – Ballymena Mart

- Saturday 24 Feb – Clogher Mart

- Friday 1 March – Rathfriland Mart

- Saturday 2 March – Markethill Mart

Dr Rebecca Orr, Rural GP and chair of the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum said, “This is an excellent opportunity for the farming community to avail of in support of their own physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Given that blood pressure checks will be performed at each mart we have chosen to fundraise for the British Heart Foundation. This amazing charity is doing great work across Northern Ireland and we have had the pleasure of partnering with them on our recent health campaign. I would encourage all members of the farming family to avail of ‘Mission:Farm Strong’ in support of a stronger, healthier and more resilient farming community.”