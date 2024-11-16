Farmers urged to attend UFU tax rally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging all farmers, landowners, and supporters of Northern Ireland’s agricultural community to join together at a rally taking place on Monday, 18 November at 7.30pm.

​The venue is the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn.

This event has been hosted by the UFU to oppose proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR), emanating from Budget UK 2024.

UFU president William Irvine says a strong turnout at the event is essential to ensure MPs and Executive representatives understand how this policy shift threatens family farms, rural businesses, and food security.

UFU president William Irvine

The rally will be attended by key policymakers, who will hear directly from the farming community about the serious implications of these changes.

Speakers will include DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, Carla Lockhart MP, Jim Allister MP, Claire Sugden MLA, Patsy McGlone MLA, Declan McAleer MLA and Robbie Butler MLA.

High-profile political representatives including deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will also be in attendance.

The UFU says the APR proposals go far beyond the farm gate.

“This threatens the sustainability of over 24,000 family farms, impacting not only current farm families but future generations that will inherit and care for the land.

“The ripple effect will extend to rural businesses that rely on farming, casting doubt over their own future if farms cannot stay viable,” said the UFU president.

Mr Irvine said that for the entire industry this is not a time for silence and acceptance of bad policy decisions.

He added: “We can’t stand by as these decisions are made without our voices in the room. The disconnect between policymakers and the realities facing farmers is deeply concerning. We must make clear that this will affect not only our livelihoods as farmers, but the strength of our entire rural economy.”

At the rally, Mr Irvine will call on politicians to support the industry and defend family farms.

“This is a united stand. We need to send a clear message that we will not accept policies that undermine the future of family farming,” he confirmed.

The UFU says it is committed to standing up for every farming family and will continue the fight beyond the rally.

“We will bring the anger from this rally to Westminster at the NFU’s lobby on Tuesday 19 November. We’ll also deliver the UFU’s petition signatories directly to those in power, showing the strength of our community’s stand,” stressed the UFU president.

He added that these changes will affect everyone living in rural areas and concluded: “None of us can wait for that reality to happen. Join us now, stand strong, and let unity be the driving force for change. Together, we will make our voices heard.”