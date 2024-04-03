The last major Open Day at AFBI Hillsborough was in 2018 and AFBI are delighted to be able to welcome farmers back face-to-face.

Livestock farming systems have a significant role to play in Northern Ireland’s ability to improve our local air and water quality, as well as meet the targets set in the Climate Act, while also supporting food security within the UK.

As such, these open days are very timely for all farmers in the livestock sector in Northern Ireland to see how the latest AFBI research underpins future sustainability in key areas such as nutrient use efficiency, reducing greenhouse gases and carbon footprints; reducing nitrogen and phosphorus excretion, whilst enhancing biodiversity and optimising productivity.

The first day - on Tuesday 18th June - will focus on dairy systems, while the focus will be on beef and sheep systems on Wednesday 19th June.

The event will have a guided tour where talks will cover research from the soil through to the animal itself and impacts on water and air quality. These talks will be from leading AFBI scientists and invited eminent scientists from the UK and Ireland. There will also be a ‘village’ area where farmers will have a chance to chat to scientists and hear about wider research including pig and poultry research, animal welfare, anaerobic digestion, use of biomass and much more. The wider agri-industry will also be present in this village where farmers can engage with stakeholders in areas such health and safety on-farm, education courses available in the agri-food sector and farmer’s wellbeing to name a few.

This event has lots to offer so all are encouraged to come and spend the day at AFBI Hillsborough or just a couple of hours - the event will take place during the day on Tuesday (18th June) with tours starting at 10am and the last tour leaving at 2.30pm; and in the afternoon and evening on the Wednesday (19th June) with the first tour starting at 1pm and the last tour leaving at 5.30pm.

Much more detail of these important events will follow in the coming weeks, but in the meantime make sure to keep the date free - AFBI Hillsborough on 18th - 19th June is the place to be for all farmers.

