Farming Life newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

The Farming Life sends out free emails on the day’s news, farming and more – and it’s really simple to sign up!
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:13 BST
If you want to keep up to date with all the latest farming news then sign up to the Farming Life newsletter today.If you want to keep up to date with all the latest farming news then sign up to the Farming Life newsletter today.
If you want to keep up to date with all the latest farming news then sign up to the Farming Life newsletter today.

As a reader of the Farming Life, you know we’ve been providing news you can trust since 1963. But did you also know we send out daily newsletters, making it even easier to keep up to date with what’s happening in our community and wider industry.

They include our daily news updates, which round up the best stories, and also the latest breaking news as it happens.

So if there’s something going on in the farming industry in Northern Ireland, or even further afield, you’ll be the first to know about it!

Most Popular

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics including UK news, the cost-of-living crisis, property or food.

How to sign up for a Farming Life newsletter

Go to the Farming Life newsletter page HERE https://www.farminglife.com/newsletter

Put your email address in the box at the top

Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive

Scroll down and press the submit button

That’s it!

It only takes a minute and ensures you won’t miss the news that matters most to you in Northern Ireland farming and beyond, as well as supporting the work of our journalists.

And if you decide one of our emails isn’t for you, it only takes a minute to unsubscribe whenever you want.

Thanks for reading and we hope you sign up soon!

Related topics:Northern Ireland