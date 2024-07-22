Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New figures released today show that farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK with 27 people losing their lives on farms in 2023/24.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a sector that accounts for one per cent of the working population, agriculture accounts for 20 per cent of all deaths in the workplace. The figures, released today by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) showed that, while the total number of people losing their lives on GB farms remained the same as the previous year, there was an increase in the number of farm workers killed in the workplace in 2023/24. A figure of 23, up from the 21 recorded in 2022/23. Nearly 40% of these workers were over the age of 65 years.

Tragically, two of the four members of the public killed were children. One child was killed by a moving vehicle and the other was killed by a collapsing wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picture is similar in Northern Ireland where 8 of the 17 of the reported workplace fatalities in 2023/2024 were in the farming sector (HSENI).

Stephanie Berkeley – Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), the charity behind the annual Farm Safety Week campaign believes that, in addition to the numbers of lives lost on farms every year, the industry needs to address the attitude to risk-taking and poor safety behaviours that result in an additional 23,000 injuries to workers every year in GB alone.

According to NFU Mutual, there were a total of 937 farm accident claims recorded in the UK for 2023/24, an encouraging decrease on the figure of 1,021 in 2022/23.

Causes of the accidents included falls from height, trapped body parts and falling objects, all of which cost the rural insurer over £68 million.

But what is leading to those accidents?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research carried out by the charity in September 2023 revealed that 88% of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82% cite ‘attitude’ as the major contributor.

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager explains: “Farm safety is not just our problem, it’s a worldwide problem.

“According to the International Labour Office (ILO) agriculture employs half of the world’s labour force but remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity (along with construction and mining). The UK recorded a total of 35 farm-related deaths over the past year including two children. 35 families and communities devastated by the loss of a loved one. We can’t let this continue.

"2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Farm Safety Foundation and those ten years have passed quickly. While we are proud of what we have achieved, today’s figures from HSE highlight that there is so much more to be done to address the risks and dangers farm workers face every day to put food on our plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Attitudes and behaviours around farm safety are changing but the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their work.

"This year’s Farm Safety Week offers an opportunity for a real reset of the way we approach farm safety and risk-taking. We can not continue to tolerate poor safety behaviours, we can not assume that its somebody else’s job to drive this change in culture, and we can not rely on luck when going about our daily tasks.”

Sue Thompson, Head of Agriculture, Health & Safety Executive, said: “It is fantastic to see Farm Safety Week shine a light on both the safety and health issues that affect farmers. It is important farmers remain healthy and safe as they carry out an incredibly important, but at times, difficult job.

“Sadly, the numbers of fatalities within the industry remain stubbornly high. All too often, the industry fails to properly manage health and safety risk in the workplace, resulting in serious and fatal injuries that could, and should, have been prevented. That children continue to be killed on Britain’s farms is a source of tragedy and sadness and is totally unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers must put the health and safety of themselves and others at the heart of what they do. Real change requires a significant shift in culture.

“We will keep working with vital agricultural industry partners such as the Farm Safety Foundation/Yellow Wellies, however the whole industry must take the lead in driving the cultural change that is so desperately needed.”

Scottish farmer and NFU Mutual Chairman Jim McLaren MBE knows only too well the ever-present dangers associated with the industry, having himself suffered a life-changing farm accident as a child.

He commented: “Over the last 10 years, the Farm Safety Foundation has worked tirelessly and with great success, to change mindsets and improve the approach to farm safety, particularly among the younger generation. But every single farm accident is a farm accident too many, and there is still so much more to do. Farm Safety Week is a great opportunity for our whole sector to pause and reflect, to remind ourselves that virtually every task we undertake on farm has the ability to kill or seriously injure us if we approach it in the wrong way or with undue haste, carelessness or bravado.”

For more information on Farm Safety Week visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow @yellowwelliesUK on Instagram/Facebook/X using the hashtag #FarmSafetyWeek