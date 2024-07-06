Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to reveal some exciting news ahead of this year’s annual farming awards.

For the first time in the history of the awards Farming Life and Farm Week are joining forces to make the NI Farming Awards the biggest they have ever been!

As well as our already popular categories, we will now also be extending the awards to encompass the equestrian sector which receives fantastic coverage each week in HorseWeek.

Nominations open TODAY across 16 category awards to recognise agricultural excellence across Northern Ireland!

This is an amazing opportunity to shine a light on some of the top farms, businesses and individuals within the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland.

We already know that Northern Ireland is punching above its weight when it comes to innovation, excellence and enterprise, but now its time to highlight the individuals who make our industry world class.

There are a number of categories encompassing all sectors and age profiles.

They are:

- Agri-Food Business of the Year sponsored by Kerry Foods

- Farm Shop of the Year sponsored by Tesco

- Family Business of the Year

- Farm Diversification Award

- Innovation in Agriculture

- Sustainable Initiative Award sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

- Farming Event of the Year

- Equestrian venue of the year

- Farm Safety Award sponsored by HSENI

- Training Initiative Award sponsored by Lantra

- Unsung Hero Award sponsored by AFBI

- Farming Society of the Year

- Young Rider of the Year

- Young Farmer of the Year sponsored by Eakin Bros

- Farmer of the Year

- Lifetime Achievement

To find out more and to make a nomination please visit www.nifarmingawards.co.uk.

Nominations must be received before 2nd September in order to be considered by this year's independent judging panel.

The winners will be announced at a Black-Tie ceremony on Wednesday 9th October at the Belfast Crowne Plaza where ASDA are proud sponsors of the evening's 3 course deluxe meal.