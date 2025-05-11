Farms Gear Up for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2025, 08:00 BST
The much-anticipated Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is set to return this June, offering a unique opportunity for families, schools, and food lovers to explore life on local farms.

Kicking off with dedicated school visits on Friday 13 June, the event opens to the public on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June. This free event, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, is expected to attract up to 20,000 visitors, all eager to experience Northern Ireland’s vibrant agri-food sector.

Spanning sectors such as dairy, beef, lamb, poultry and vegetables and arable, the weekend will showcase real working farms across the region. Visitors can enjoy interactive activities, farm tours, and insights into how food journeys from farm to fork.

Representatives gathered recently at CAFRE Loughry Campus for an information day, including John McLenaghan (Ulster Farmers’ Union), Colin Crangle (Bank of Ireland UK), Lauren Finlay (NFU Mutual), Emma Brownlee and Lucy Gabbey (Livestock and Meat Commission), Shelby Caldwell (Pilgrim’s Europe – Moy Park), Michelle Shirlow (Food NI), farm mentors Linda Davis and Sylvia Matthews and farmers taking part in the 2025 initiative.

Participants pictured at the training day

Participating farms pictured include Slievenaman Goat Trail and Petting Farm, Stonebridge Farm, Littlebridge Farm Fresh, CAFRE Greenmount Campus, CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Fisherwick Farm, Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Ballylagan Organic Farm, Glenside Farm, Bessvale Farm, and Armagh Apple Farm.

Find out more about participating farms at www.openfarmweekend.com

