The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months old – topped to £570 for Blue Bull Calf for a Rathfriland farmer. Weanling heifer calves topped to £1000 for a 370k from Kilkeel Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1720 for 912k, Charolais. Cows and calves topped £1460, Heifers topped £1390 for 558k Charolais, Bullocks topped at £1600 for 684k Blue.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Rathfriland Farmer Blue £570, Blue at £570, Seaforde Farmer Blue at £520, Blue at £515, Angus at £415, Katesbridge Farmer, Blue at £350, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £335, Hilltown Farmer Angus at £325. Katesbridge Farmer FCK at £315, Newry Farmer Charolais at £315, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £310, Angus at £310.

Rathfriland mart

Heifer Calves: Seaforde Farmer Blue at £540, Blue at £490, Blue at £490, Blue at £480, Blue at £470, Blue at £450, Blue at £430, Blue at £400.

WEANLING Male Calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade. Annalong farmer Hereford 426k at £880, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 326k at £860, Mayobridge Farmer Hereford 426k at £830, Blue 358k at £830, Donaghmore Farmer Limousin 374k at £780, Annalong Farmer Angus 360k at £760, Kilkeel Farmer Blue 354k at £760, Mayobridge Farmer Angus 380k at £750, Blue 344k at £750. Blue 358k at £750.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 370k at £1000, Poyntzpass Farmer Simmental 444k at £990, Simmental 440k at £980, Simmental 376k at £850, Armagh Farmer Hereford 390k at £780, Poyntzpass Farmer Limousin 370k at £730, Armagh Farmer Blue 338k at £680, Hereford 344k at £670, Hereford 358k at £670, Poyntzpass Farmer Simmental 330k at £650.

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade. Banbridge Farmer Charolais 912k at £1720, Charolais 702k at £1600, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 604k at £1440, Downpatrick Farmer Blonde 672k at £1350, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 742k at £1300, Dromara Farmer Limousin 626k at £990, Dromara Farmer Angus 666k at £940, Dromore Farmer Friesian 676k at £840, Dromara Farmer Limousin 590k at £815, Downpatrick Farmer Hereford 582k at £700.

Cows and Calves: Ballyward Farmer Limousin cow and Charolais calf at £1460.

Heifers: Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 558k at £1390, Newry Farmer Blue 634k at £1380, Dromara Farmer Hereford 532k at £1360, Newry Farmer Blue 604k at £1300, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 534k at £1260, Dromara Farmer Charolais 550k at £1260, Dromara Farmer Blue 526k at £1240, Dromara Farmer Charolais 544k at £1240, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 506k at £1195, Dromara Farmer Charolais 540k at £1190.

Bullocks: Newry Farmer Blue 684k at £1600, Blue 708k at £1580, Dromara Farmer Angus 624k at £1560, Limousin 568k at £1440, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 660k at £1430, Newry Farmer Blue 572k at £1380, Newry Farmer Blue 582k at £1380, Rathfriland Farmer Simmental 588k at £1320, Kilkeel Farmer Blonde 520k at £1300, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 634k at £1280.

FAT EWES SELLING TO A TOP OF £200

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and Lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.17 a kilo for 14.8kg at £76.50, Fat ewes topped at £200 for a texel Ewe from a Waringstown Farmer. More ewes over the £165 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £158,

Spring Lambs: Newcastle Farmer 28k at £122, Downpatrick Farmer 46k at £118, Hilltown Farmer 26.50k at £118, Newcastle Farmer 24k at £116.50, Ardarragh Farmer 25k at £115, Crossgar Farmer 28k at £114, Castlewllan Farmer 25.30k at £114, Ballyward Farmer 25.20k at £114, Kilkeel Farmer 24.50k at £113.50, Lisburn Farmer 25.30k at £113.50.

FAT EWES: Waringtown Farmer at £200, Hillsborough Farmer at £166, Waringstown Farmer at £166, Newcastle Farmer at £160, Annaclone Farmer at £158, Kilkeel Farmer at £145, Dromara Farmer at £142, Ardarragh Farmer at £140, Newry Farmer at £139, Kilkeel Farmer at £138.

FAT RAMS: Banbridge Farmer at £100.