Fat cows to £2690 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown saleyard on Saturday 3rd May saw fat cows sell to £2690, heifers to £2420 and bullocks to £2450.

Fat cows: Mayobridge farmer £2690 for 748kg (360ppk), Kilcoo farmer £2400 for 638kg (376ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2380 for 662kg (359ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2270 for 582kg (390ppk), Hilltown farmer £2180 for 638kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2150 for 652kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2120 for 614kg (345ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2020 for 626kg (322ppk).

Cows & Calves: Hilltown farmer £2440, Mayobridge farmer £2420, Kilcoo farmer £2380, Kilkeel farmer £2310, Hilltown farmer £2250, Banbridge farmer £2240.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 374kg (404ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 330kg (430ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1370 for 300kg (456ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 322kg (407ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1250 for 312kg (400ppk) and £1230 for 288kg (427ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1220 for 286kg (426ppk) and £1160 for 268kg (432ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2000 for 418kg (478ppk) and £1950 for 400kg (487ppk), Ballyward farmer £1780 for 408kg (436ppk) and £1750 for 416kg (420ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1680 for 424kg (396ppk), Ballyward farmer £1640 for 354kg (463ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1570 for 390kg (402ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1560 for 348kg (448ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1500 for 310kg (484ppk), Hilltown farmer £1440 for 342kg (421ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 278kg (507ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 300kg (460ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 308kg (432ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1270 for 266kg (477ppk), Newry farmer £1140 for 266kg (428ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £2420 for 650kg (372ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2400 for 582kg (412ppk), Dromara farmer £2340 for 548kg (427ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2340 for 540kg (433ppk), Dromara farmer £2280 for 562kg (406ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2100 for 504kg (417ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1750 for 376kg (465ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1740 for 384kg (453ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1700 for 378kg (449ppk) and £1700 for 374kg (454ppk), Dromara farmer £1650 for 390kg (423ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1610 for 380kg (423ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 350kg (457ppk) and £1560 for 376kg (415ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1460 for 334kg (437ppk) and £1280 for 286kg (447ppk).

Bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £2450 for 598kg (410ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2410 for 570kg (423ppk), Annalong farmer £2290 for 556kg (412ppk), Dromara farmer £2270 for 592kg (383ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2260 for 580kg (389ppk), Dromara farmer £2220 for 552kg (402ppk), Cabra farmer £2180 for 532kg (410ppk), Dromara farmer £2180 for 514kg (424ppk), Cabra farmer £2110 for 526kg (401ppk), Cabra farmer £2090 for 532kg (393ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2070 for 466kg (444ppk) and £2020 for 460kg (439ppk), Dromara farmer £2010 for 500kg (402ppk), Cabra farmer £1940 for 470kg (413ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1850 for 462kg (400ppk) and £1800 for 456kg (395ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1740 for 410kg (424ppk) and £1640 for 374kg (438ppk).

Ewes and lambs: Cabra farmer £345, £340 and £310, Downpatrick farmer £310, Saintfield farmer £305, Downpatrick farmer £275, £250 and £220.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £332 and £302 and £272, Kilcoo farmer £230, Dromara farmer £230, Dromara farmer £220 and £196, Cabra farmer £192, Dromara farmer £184,

Bryansford farmer £182, Dromara farmer £182, Cabra farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £170, Kilcoo farmer £165, Castlewellan farmer £165.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £160 for 26kg (615ppk) and £154 for 22.6kg (681ppk), Kilkeel farmer £154 for 23.1kg (666ppk), Bryansford farmer £148 for 21.5kg (688ppk), Rostrevor farmer £142 for 23kg (617ppk), Saintfield farmer £138 for 20kg (690ppk), Downpatrick farmer £132 for 21kg (629ppk).