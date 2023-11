A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard saw fat ewes sell to £150 and fat lambs to £134.

Fat ewes: Rostrevor farmer £150, Newry farmer £116, Cabra farmer £110, Kilkeel farmer £101, Cabra farmer £97.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £134 for 28kg (478ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112.50 for 24.6kg (457ppk), Newry farmer £110 for 24.8kg (443ppk) and £108 for 23.4kg (461ppk), Banbridge farmer £102 for 23.5kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 21.5kg (465ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 20.2kg (495ppk).

Store lambs: Ballynahinch farmer £99 for 19.2kg (515ppk), Dromara farmer £99 for 19.2kg (515ppk), Annalong farmer £99 for 21kg (471ppk), Castlewellan farmer £94 for 18.8kg (500ppk) and £91 for 17.5kg (520ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83 for 16.3kg (509ppk), Mayobridge farmer £81 for 16.2kg (500ppk), Mayobridge farmer £78 for 15.8kg (493ppk) and £74 for 14.5kg (510ppk), Killowen farmer £71.50 for 13.1kg (545ppk) and £71 for 12.6kg (563ppk), Bryansford farmer £70 for 13kg (538ppk).

Another large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday, 4th November saw fat cows sell to £1370, heifers to £1340 and bullocks to £1810.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £1370 for 648kg (211ppk), Banbridge farmer £1350 for 832kg (162ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 820kg (156ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 752kg (167ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 714kg (161ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1150 for 716kg (161ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 560kg (168ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1640 and £1280.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £960 for 306kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 324kg (281ppk), Castlewellan farmer £910 for 358kg (254ppk), Mayobridge farmer £880 for 308kg (285ppk), Mayobridge farmer £800 for 272kg (294ppk), Kilkeel farmer £780 for 292kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 264kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer £720 for 272kg (265ppk), Newry farmer £700 for 238kg (294ppk), Mayobridge farmer £650 for 248kg (262ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 466kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1210 for 350kg (345ppk), Banbridge farmer £1170 for 368kg (318ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1170 for 400kg (292ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 364kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 336kg (345ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 400kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 332kg (340ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 356kg (309ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 340kg (323ppk), Newry farmer £1010 for 324kg (311ppk), Mayobridge farmer £980 for 324kg (302ppk), Glassdruman farmer £950 for 318kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 284kg (303ppk), Kilkeel farmer £850 for 304kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £780 for 288kg (271ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer £1340 for 494kg (271ppk), Dromara farmer £1320 for 504kg (262ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1310 for 494kg (265ppk), Hilltown farmer £1200 for 418kg (311ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 512kg (250ppk), £1100 for 424kg (259ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 434kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 434kg (251ppk).