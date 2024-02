A large entry of sheep at Hilltown mart on Saturday, 17th February saw fat ewes sell to £200 and fat lambs to £147.

Fat lambs: Katesbridge farmer £147 for 26kg (565ppk), Rathfriland farmer £146 for 28.4kg (514ppk), Banbridge farmer £146 for 26kg (561ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 27kg (541ppk), Kilcoo farmer £145 for 27kg (537ppk), Mayobridge farmer £143 for 24.6kg (581ppk), Banbridge farmer £142 for 24.1kg (589ppk), Rathfriland farmer £140 for 24kg (583ppk) and £137 for 24.3kg (564ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 24kg (567ppk), Cabra farmer £135 for 23kg (587ppk), Hilltown farmer £132 for 23kg (574ppk), Rathfriland farmer £130 for 22kg (591ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 22.6kg (575ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 22.5kg (564ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 21kg (590ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 21kg (585ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 20.6kg (592ppk), Kilkeel farmer £121 for 20.5kg (590ppk), Mayobridge farmer £120 for 20kg (600ppk).