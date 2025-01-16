Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leading Irish and Spanish-based hotels, resorts, and property group has reached agreement to acquire the iconic Grand Hotel in Malahide, Co Dublin, for a sum of approximately €55 million.

The Grand Hotel, which employs over 200 people, dates back to 1835 and has been in the ownership of the seller, the Ryan family, since 1974.

It is a popular destination, conference, and wedding venue located in the coastal town of Malahide, North Dublin, convenient to Dublin city and Dublin Airport.

Grand Hotel, Malahide. (Pic: Eugene Langan Photography)

The agreement, subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), will see the Grand Hotel become the seventh property in FBDH&R’s luxury four-star and four-star superior hotels and resorts portfolio, bringing its total number of hotel rooms to 1,387.

FBDH&R, part of farmer-owned investment company, Farmer Business Developments Plc, employs 1,705 people in Ireland and Spain.

It currently owns and operates four hotels in Ireland – Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford; the Heritage Hotel and Spa, Laois; Castleknock Hotel, Dublin; and Killashee Hotel, Kildare. It also owns and operates two resorts near Malaga on the Costa del Sol, Spain—the Sunset Beach Club, Benalmádena, and the La Cala Resort, Mijas. The company also has an extensive landbank in La Cala, comprising three golf courses and a range of residential properties, developed in partnership with international construction company, Taylor Wimpey Plc.

As with previous acquisitions, FBDH&R signalled that it plans to invest in upgrading the Grand Hotel over the coming period. This will include upgrades to the hotel’s 202 rooms, bar and dining facilities, conference, wedding and leisure offerings, as well as IT infrastructure, marketing and professional development.

Announcing the agreement, FBDH&R Chief Executive, David Kelly commented: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with the Ryan family. The Grand Hotel in Malahide is an iconic hotel located in one of Ireland’s most unique settings. We are honoured to be entrusted with the stewardship of this historic hotel, whose rich heritage and enduring legacy have made it a symbol of excellence in hospitality.

“The Ryan family and 200 strong team at the Grand have done an excellent job in preserving the timeless charm and traditions that have made it a venue of choice for many over the decades.

“We look forward to adding to this storied history. Our team has a proven track record in welcoming new colleagues and investing in opportunities for growth. Underpinned by a strong balance sheet, innovative team, and forward-focussed ownership, we look forward to further adding to the Grand Hotel as a treasured destination in the decades ahead.”

The Ryan family said: “The Ryan family is proud to have been part of the remarkable history of this iconic hotel, which has stood as a beacon of hospitality and tradition for so many years.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal guests and dedicated team who have made this journey unforgettable. As we pass the torch to new ownership, we do so with confidence, knowing that the buyer’s vision, values, and record aligns with the legacy we have carefully nurtured. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the hotel, offering new opportunities to be embraced and new dynamics for current and future customers to experience.”

FBDH&R was advised on the transaction by CBRE, while the Ryan family was advised by JLL.