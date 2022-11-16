They are giving away 60 bags of dog food to the most nominated, independent dog shelter, sanctuary, or rescue through the island of Ireland.

Feedwell is one brand that you can trust to manufacture the best balanced, complete meal for dogs of all breeds and activity levels here in Northern Ireland.

We all want the best for our dogs, and none more so than the Clegg family. For 60 years this family-run business has been manufacturing a superior range of complete dog food products in Northern Ireland.

Feedwell Dog Food are celebrating 60 years in business and to celebrate they have announced an amazing competition.

In 1962, James Clegg founded the business with a clear desire to create a family of products that delivered high quality nutrition at affordable prices for all types of dogs. Feedwell was the first company on the island of Ireland to manufacture extruded complete dog food nuggets and, fast forward 60 years, the company remains the only on-site manufacturer of dog nuts in Northern Ireland.

Today, Feedwell is spearheaded by the third generation, Jamie and Vicky, James’ grandson and granddaughter.

Jamie said: “Even after 60 years, the core values of the business remain, which is to make the best quality food at prices that our customers can afford. Our recent investment in a new state-of- the-art production line ensures efficiency, quality control at the highest level and, most importantly, an excellent and nutritious product for our ever-growing customer base and their pets.”

Over the years, Feedwell have developed seven ranges of dog food, making sure they have a product to meet the needs of every sort of dog. Feedwell is suitable for all breeds of dogs, whether you have a puppy, family pet, or a working dog that needs to perform day in and day out, Feedwell have a product to suit your dog’s needs.

Jamie Clegg checks the wet extruded pellets on their way to the drying chamber.

The company’s roots in the rural way of life have also contributed to the quality of the dog food range.

Jamie explained: “As a country-based business, many of our customers own working dogs on farms and, as a result, we have developed a number of products nutritionally geared towards working and sporting dogs, where our customers needed dog food formulated to ensure optimum performance all day long. In fact, we’re widely known as ‘the professional’s choice’.”

While congratulating Feedwell on the 60th anniversary, Jamie said: “We have the best customers and to each one of you, we want to say a massive ‘thank you’.

"We continue improving our products due to our customers’ loyalty to us and we are so grateful. We are a family of dog lovers, passionate about what we do, continuously thinking about how we can improve our products and service to consistently serve you in the best possible way.”

