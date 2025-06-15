BALLYEASTON Vintage Tractor Club Chairman Myles Williams will be taking part in this weekend’s ‘Fergy and the Lake’ Tractor Run.

Twenty-one year old Myles, from Ballyclare, the only Northern entrant, will be doing the run on his 1953 Fergie with a 1932 gypsy wagon.

It is a tractor run with a difference. ‘Fergy and the Lake,’ will involve Ferguson 20s and grey gold 35s taking part in a tractor run around Lough Derg on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation.

It is 79 years since the ‘little grey Fergie’ first emerged from the tractor production line at the Banner Lane factory in Coventry, England.

Myles Williams

Over half a million TE-20 tractors were produced there over a decade and they were said to revolutionise farming.

Fergy and the Lake is a national event that is the work of many clubs and organisations from all around Ireland working together, to showcase the iconic grey Ferguson tractor, a product of Irish ingenuity and engineering that revolutionised the agricultural world. The event is being held as a celebration of all things Ferguson 20 and as a way of raising money and awareness for the wonderful charity called Jack and Jill.

Tractor Run

The run will start and finish at the historic Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna (H53 EK74), travelling anticlockwise around picturesque Lough Derg, passing through the villages of Gorteeny, Whitegate, Mountshannon, Tuamgraney, Ogonnelloe, Killaloe, Portroe, Newtown, Ballycommon, Knight Cross, Puckaun, Ballinderry, Terryglass, Carrigahorig and back to Portumna.

Myles Williams' 1953 Fergie and 1932 gypsy wagon

Day one of the run will cover a distance of 68km, crossing the River Shannon from Killaloe to Ballina and finishing in the village of Portroe, Co. Tipperary.

The overnight stop in Portroe is being hosted by the Portroe Vintage Group, with a barbecue and entertainment on the night. Entrants will be provided with secure overnight parking and can avail of a camping area or stay at one of the many local B&B accommodation options in the area.

Day two will be the 42km return journey from Portroe to The Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna where the event will conclude with entertainment and refreshments for all entrants

In a statement, the organising committee said: “Fergy & the Lake’ promises to be a real spectacle and a very rare opportunity to see a tractor run with just grey Fergusons.

“The group involves vintage clubs from across the country, north and south. The Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association (IVETA) and Irish Vintage Society (IVS) are supporting the event.”