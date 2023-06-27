There was a large attendance of sponsors and friends who enjoyed seeing all the new facilities at the Society’s disposal.

This year’s 187th Fermanagh County Show will be another historic occasion in the agricultural calendar as it moves to the new site of Castle Irvine Estate, Necarne, near Irvinestown on Friday and Saturday, 11th and 12th August 2023.

Entries can now be made online in the various categories through the website; www.fermanaghcountyshow.com

The impressive new venue for the show. Picture: Fermanagh show

The closing date for entries is 14th July 2023.

The extensive showgrounds over several hundred acres provides the backdrop for all the usual sections the Show is associated with but with many new activities introduced this year.

Friday’s attractions include the popular Dog Show with entries on the field from 5.30pm. Other attractions include:

- Sheepdog demonstration by world champion Alistair Lyttle

Lord Anthony Hamilton, President of Fermanagh County Show, receiving The Perpretual Curraghnakeely Cup from Nigel Edwards, on behalf of The Edwards Family, Ballyreagh. Picture: John McVitty

- Live music from local bands

- Jiving competition

- Best Dressed lady

- Show dance and selection of a Show Queen at 10pm

Mandy Elliott and Linda Beacom, Queen Bee Fivemiletown, who are sponsoring The Jiving Competition at Fermanagh County Show. Picture: John McVitty

- Official opening of the Food Pavilion

- Results of the Irvinestown Window Dressing Competition for the Dr. Margaret Knox Memorial Cup presented by her son, David for the best dressed window on the theme of “Showtime.”

- Results of the Best Food Stand Competition will also be announced.

Saturday’s programme will include the Castle Irvine Suckler Classic Herd Competition with a prizefund of £2,300 and the new Castle Irvine Cup with the Breeding Heifer Derby with prizemoney of £500.

Olwen Gormley, (back centre), Vaughan Trust, sponsors of The Schools Section at Co.Fermanagh Show. The are from left, Adomas Gelezauskas, Enniskillen Model. Amelia McKeown, Lisbellaw Primary School, Isabella Mathers, Lisbellaw Primary School, Lydia Condell, Lisbellaw Primary School, Ella Beattie, Lisbellaw Primary School and Ava Atkinson, The Model Primary School Enniskillen. Picture: John McVitty

Other attractions include:

- Commercial Beef Cattle Show with lucrative prize fund of £3,200 to attract some of the best animals in the country.

- Pedigree cattle and sheep judging with the Curraghkeely Cup presented by the Edwards family for the champion Irish Moiled animal a new section at the show this year along with a section for Dexter Cattle.

- All-Ireland Dairy Cow Championship competing for £1000 in prizemoney,

- Six new sheep breeds this year; Swaledale, both types of Cheviots, Spotted Dutch, Blue Texel and Badger Face.

- Goat section affiliated to British Society with the attraction of a goat milking competition.

Yvonne Swan, Co.Fermanagh Show, with sponsors of The Cookery Demonstration. The are from left, William and Dane Dunlop, Dunlop Kitchens. Picture: John McVitty

- Judges in the livestock section will be travelling from England and Wales.

- Poultry Show

- Cattle Weight-judging competition

- Pettigo Sheepdog Trials

- Northern Ireland Lawnmower Racing Championships

- Woodturning demonstration

- Agricultural vintage display.

- Cullens Funfair

- Rodeo Bull and Carousel Rides

-250 trade stands including a craft barn

- Street Food

- Musical entertainment

The Home Industries classes which will be running over the two days of the Show will have over 2,500 entries from schoolchildren and in the adult section, there are new classes this year for handwriting and calligraphy.

There is extensive car parking in front of Necarne Castle on and around the site of the Show with entry via the main entrance at the Grand White Gates on the Enniskillen to Irvinestown Road. There will be a parking fee of £2 per vehicle payable on exit.

Admission is £10 for adults, with under 16 years free but discounted tickets at £9 can be purchased in advance from various outlets across Fermanagh.

The organisers of Fermanagh County Show, County Fermanagh Farming Society Ltd was established in 1836 and the Show is moving this year to the Castle Irvine Estate from their site at Lackaboy, adjacent to the Ulster Farmers’ Mart where they had been since 1994.

At the recent launch of this year’s Show where sponsors and those connected with the Show gathered at Castle Irvine Estate, the President of Fermanagh Farming Society, Lord Anthony Hamilton, welcomed everyone and said he hoped they shared the same excitement as the Society at the prospect of the first Show there.

He paid tribute to all those within the Society who have been working hard to prepare for the August two-day Show led by their Chairman, Mrs Ann Orr.

Ann Orr then outlined some of the various events at this year’s Show including new classes and new cups to be competed for.

Mr Eddie Rogers, a Director of Fermanagh Farming Society, thanked all the sponsors for their support but on this occasion, he wanted to thank Mr Derek Keys OBE of Castle Irvine Estate for hosting them.

He said with the facilities available, he expected the Show to be one of the major agricultural events in Northern Ireland.

But he said an event of this size could not be possible without financial support and told the sponsors that by their financial backing, they had ignited something that would take off into the future. The Society appreciated this support.

For further information and to enter, go to www.fermanaghcountyshow.com or phone the Show Office; 028 66322509 or by email; [email protected]

Yvonne Swan, Co.Fermanagh Show, with sponsors of The Cookery Demonstration. The are from left, William and Dane Dunlop, Dunlop Kitchens and Kyle McCleery, RTD Crawfords, Lisbellaw. Picture: John McVitty