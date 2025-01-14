Fermanagh shoppers help provide energy for learning at St Kevin's College

Now, students can enjoy a nutritious start to the day and use the fridge during break, at lunch time, and even take food home for their evening meal.

The school is based in a rural area and, according to Principal Gary Kelly, many of the 750 pupils have been facing disadvantage with the financial crisis. “We noticed a significant number of children coming to school each morning without breakfast, and that many pupils were going hungry during the day, as they had no access to a meal at lunch time. That is why we applied for Tesco’s Stronger Starts,” Gary commented.

With the grant, the school was able to buy the food bank fridge and stock it with healthy food and snacks. Now the breakfast club is attended by more than 50 pupils and the Free Food Bank Fridge is used by 200-300 students daily. The fridge is stocked with food and drink six times every day, at break and lunch times and shortly before they go home, so that any child who struggles to get an evening meal may bring food home.

“St Kevin’s College’s pupils, parents, staff and governors are delighted with this prize for such wonderful causes at our school. We are so grateful for Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme so that this provision can continue for 2025,” the Principal added.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like St Kevin’s College. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information on how to make a difference at Tesco stores across NI, please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk

