Adding to the excitement of it all was a combination of the event’s new venue - Castle Irvine Estate on the outskirts of Irvinestown - a tremendous array of activities for visitors to take part in and – last but not least – an excellent turnout of livestock.

The show culminated with the inter-breed beef championship class. It saw Scottish judge, Harry Emslie, selecting two Limousin heifers as his overall champion and reserve.

It won’t come as a total surprise to learn that the overall championship of the show went to the Mulholland family, from Aghalee, with their eye catching heifer: Deerpark Shakira.

The beef inter-breed champion at Fermanagh Show 2023. Pic: Richard Halleron

Fermanagh Show marked her 8th breed championship and fifth inter-breed championship of the 2023 showing season.

Emslie described his selection as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything: great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. She will be put to the bull in September.

Samantha Hamilton (centre) is the Queen of Fermanagh Show 2023. She was joined by her mother Viola (right) and Geraldine Nelson, from Belfast, for the culmination of the cattle judging at this year's event. Pic: Richard Halleron

But Emslie made no secret of the fact that the runner up, Rathkeeland Tenndresse, is another very special Limousin heifer.

Owned and bred by the Crawford family, from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh, she is 20 months of age. The plan is to flush her over the coming weeks, to produce embryos, and show her again in 2024.

The Crawfords had a total of 12 animals competing in an array of classes throughout the day. It’s a commitment that reflects their absolute dedication to the highest standards of Limousin cattle breeding.

Fermanagh Show was marked by a tremendous entry of dairy stock. The show’s supreme inter-breed dairy championship was won by Alan Paul, from Maghera with a magnificent Holstein cow.

Enjoying their day at Fermanagh Show 2023: Fionna Daly (18 months old), from Loughmacrory, Omagh and Courtney Devine, Newtownstewart. Pic: Richard Halleron

The red and white second calver is currently giving 65L of milk per day. Charles George, from Pembokeshire in Wales, judged the dairy classes at Fermanagh Show 2023.

“The turnout of stock was excellent throughout the day. But the champion caught my eye as soon as she entered the ring.

“She has a tremendous udder, great locomotion and a fantastic presence in the ring."

Meanwhile in the sheep rings, judging took place at a frenetic pace throughout the day.

The Dairy Inter-Breed Champion at Fermanagh Show 2023. Pic: Richard Halleron

The supreme championship of the show was won by George and Rachel McKenzie, from Irvinestown, with a North Country Cheviot Park ewe. The animal in question had lambed for the first time earlier this year.

The victory has provided Cheviot breeding in Northern Ireland with a welcome boost.

Dennis Taylor, from Coleraine, judged the inter-breed sheep classes at Fermanagh.

He described his champion as an almost perfect example of the Cheviot breed, adding: “She looked an absolute picture in the ring. Her mobility and stature caught my eye from the outset.”

Taylor breeds pedigree Suffolks. He confirmed that prices paid at early season ram sales, held over recent weeks at venues across the United Kingdom, are holding up well.

“But commercial sheep breeders continue to come under pressure, where their input costs are concerned,” he said.