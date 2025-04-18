Fertilise to maximise events

CAFRE Northern area Beef and Sheep Team pictured with host Victor Chestnutt welcomed visitors to the on-farm ‘Fertilise to Maximise in a sustainable way’ event.

The first in a series of CAFRE events discussing the sustainable use of nutrients on farm to enhance growth potential was held on the farm of Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills.

CAFRE Senior Beef and Sheep Adviser, Rachel Megarrell welcomed attendees to the evening. Rachel commented: “This event aims to demonstrate best practice on farm, ensuring nutrients in slurry are targeted to where they are most needed. This will not only mean they are optimised but will also ensure the protection of our watercourses.”

CAFRE speakers addressed some of the key issues in relation to nutrient management planning, value of slurry and appropriate application.

Nutrient Management Planning

Host farmer Victor Chesnutt provides an overview of his farm enterprise

John Hamilton discussed the key steps to managing nutrients on the farm. John highlighted that carrying out a full farm soil analysis should be the first point in nutrient management planning. “This will provide you with the nutrient status and requirement for each field, enabling you to apply slurry and fertiliser in the amounts required. Identify the types and value of slurry produced on farm prior to buying chemical fertiliser to avoid spending money purchasing additional nutrients that are already present on the farm. Your soil analysis will also measure soil pH, this is very important as fertiliser applied to land with a low pH is not utilised to its full potential - something that no farmer can afford!” added John.

Value of slurry

Faith Stewart emphasised the importance of understanding that slurry has a value, and this should not be underestimated. Faith states: “Slurry is, and can be an asset utilised on farm to reduce purchased fertiliser.”

Target slurries at low index soils and areas which have high nutrient requirement such as silage fields. It is important to test slurries, some farms will have different classes of stock under different feeding regimes, this, along with dry matter % (DM%) will impact the nutrient status of slurry and avoid over/under-supply.

Faith Stewart, CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser discussing the importance of understanding the value of your slurry.

Thicker, high DM slurry tends to have a higher nutrient status compared to more dilute slurry however, the plant uptake may be enhanced with more dilute slurry. Be mindful of the requirement for Sulphur (S), encouraging growth and utilisation of Nitrogen. Sulphur is water-soluble therefore it is easily leached, and for that reason apply as and when needed. Silage fields require 32 units/acre and fields for grazing require 16-24 units/acre. To maximise value for money with slurry, avoid spreading in waterlogged ground or when heavy rain is forecast and always adhere to buffer zones regulations. “If we thought of slurry as we did of our expensive fertilisers, we wouldn’t be blasé about spreading it,” added Faith.

Slurry application

Jonathan Brown was the third speaker of the evening, focusing on how to maximise the benefit of slurry use.

The message was split into three topics, beginning with slurry application. This focused on the use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) to ensure valuable nutrients are not lost. While this has an obvious cost-saving benefit for farmers by reducing the need to purchase chemical fertiliser, it also brings environmental advantages by lowering harmful emissions and protecting waterways from surface runoff.

Jonathan then addressed the issue of soil compaction, emphasising the importance of prevention rather than remediation. “Compaction can significantly reduce crop yields, but with sustainable practices and policy changes, farmers can reduce its occurrence and even reverse some of the damage already done,” remarked Jonathan. Key data-driven decisions implemented on the host farm to enhance productivity were highlighted. These decisions prioritised air, water, soil health, and biodiversity, whilst maintaining profitability and strengthening resilience. A mix of new technologies, including LESSE, appropriate tyre use, satellite-based guidance systems, and updates to farm infrastructure and design, have all contributed to these improvements.

Take home messages

As demonstrated on the host farm it is possible to save money on fertiliser by utilising the value of slurry/manure by targeting its application to low index areas on the farm where it will provide most benefit. Knowing the exact nutrient content of the slurry applied allows for specific planning based on crop requirements and soil analysis results. Having a nutrient management plan will allow you to best meet the needs of the crop without wasting nutrients.

Two further events are planned for Monday 28 April at 7.30pm at the host farms of:

David Brown, 68 Drumhack Road, Drumgague, Enniskillen, BT92 3DT

Conor McAlinden, 11 Castlewellan Road, Rathfriland BT34 5LY

Pre booking is not required.

CAFRE is currently recruiting for the new programme of Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs). If you are a suckler, beef or sheep farmer you can develop your knowledge, cooperation, and innovation through a BSG.

Applications close at noon on Friday, May 2. For more information visit the Business Support area of the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/knowledge-transfer-programmes/business-sustainability-groups/