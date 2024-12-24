Festive cheer abounds at Lisburn & Castlereagh’s trio of Christmas Markets

Each market offered its own unique charm, creating unforgettable experiences for families, friends, and communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh.

On Friday 13th December, the enchanting Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market returned to The Dark Walk, welcoming visitors from 3pm to 9pm. The scenic avenue to Hillsborough Fort was transformed into a winter wonderland, with festive music, the glow of holiday lights, and the aroma of spiced drinks and festive bakes filling the air.

Over 60 talented artisans and producers showcased an incredible variety of goods, from handmade crafts and skincare to delicious festive treats. Local favourites like Jack’s Fudge, Hinch Distillery, and Pig Out stood alongside first time craftspeople such as Vine Haugh Ceramics and Bough and Burr, ensuring an unparalleled shopping experience.

The Gardener’s Kitchen’s much sought after Christmas Sandwich and treats from Hillsborough businesses, Kin & Folk and Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, were among the culinary highlights.

Children delighted in creative activities led by Santa’s elves and ‘Fun with Drums festive workshops,’ while local choirs and musicians brought some of our most loved festive tunes to life. With late-night shopping in the village and a magical atmosphere, Royal Hillsborough was the perfect place to celebrate the season.

Commenting on the success of this year’s Christmas markets, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, said, “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s trio of Christmas Markets demonstrated the vibrancy and warmth of the local community. From artisan producers and talented performers to the families and friends who attended, each market was a testament to the holiday spirit and the importance of supporting local businesses.”

Carryduff was next on the list and hosted its Christmas celebration on Wednesday, 18th December, from 4pm to 8pm at the new Lidl store car park. This free-to-attend event brought together the community for an evening filled with festive cheer, local goods, and lively entertainment. Rounding out the trio of markets, the holiday spirit arrived in Dundonald on Thursday 19 th December, following a postponement because of Storm Darragh. The new location of Moat Park hosted this year’s Dundonald Christmas Market from 4pm to 8pm.

Both family-friendly community events featured the warm glow of holiday lights, the tantalising aroma of seasonal street food, and the melodies of live performances.

At Carryduff, shoppers explored a fantastic range of stalls, featuring everything from Hinch Distillery’s premium spirits and Krumb Bakery’s finest seasonal treats to Pink Pepper Designs handcrafted jewellery and Plumpy Balms vegan skincare products. Dundonald welcomed returning favourites like The Grey Lady and Habanero Steve’s who stood alongside exciting newcomers, Proper Sourdough Co and Cuan Woodworks, providing a delightful mix of festive flavours and unique gift ideas. Urban Street Grub and The Lamb Van served up hearty street food, while Hup Street Food delighted with its signature crepes.

Entertainment for all ages included performances by Johnston School of Highland Dance and Ben Cutler Music. Santa’s elves led arts and crafts activities, ensuring plenty of festive fun for children, while the possibility of a Santa sighting added to the excitement.

Alderman Grehan concluded: “As the festive season draws to a close, the Council extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and visited the markets, making them a resounding success. Until next year, the memories of these magical events will continue to warm hearts and inspire community spirit.”

For more information and updates visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or @VisitLisburnCastlereagh on Instagram.