Festive film time at Seaforde WI

Seaforde WI hope to host further nights,s o look out for their flyers and watch this space.

Christmas party time and Seaforde ladies know how to party!

The hall was decorated in tones of red and gold, the tree was lit up, festive music and a welcome to the guests with mulled juice which went down well on a cold night.

The President welcomed all the ladies and their guests, fellow Institutes Downpatrick, Annalong, Spa with apologies from Crossgar and Slievenaman.

A delicious supper was provided by Stephanie of Steph's Treats.

There were party games – the members always enjoy the" numbers game". This year the two objects of desire were a tractor tree decoration and a highland cow.

The competition was a funny Christmas story and a few ladies told tales, the ladies were in stitches. Dympna Rush won by a huge applause.

The birthday girl was Adrienne O'Neal. Festive ballot prizes were won.

The ladies brought food items for the foodbank donation which was delivered to Fountain food bank by Annabel Cleland.

Seaforde Womens Institute would like to thank the local community for their support throughout the past year.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to one and all.

The next meeting is on January 13th YFC Hall in Seaforde at 7.30 pm. Ladies you will be made most welcome.

For further details please contact Judith Wainwright 07743385020 or Margaret Broom 07803047124.

2 . IMG_5182.jpg Some of the ladies enjoying the evening Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG_5176.jpg Some of the ladies enjoying the evening Photo: freelance Photo Sales