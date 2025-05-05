FFA attend ‘Save British Farming’ protest

A banner at the event

Farmers For Action sent a number of Steering Committee members to fully support ‘Save British Farming’s’ food security deficit press event at the National Liberal Club London on 29th April.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside the Liberal Club beside the war memorial statues where the banners and placards to help tell the serious food security deficit story which currently stands at the UK only being approximately 58% self-sufficient. In addition, approximately 14% of the 58% comes from Northern Ireland. The food security risk with this is the fact that the 14% only exists at this level because of over 3million tonnes of grains and oil seeds imported into Belfast Docks with the majority coming from South America.

William Taylor FFA stated that the amazing development outside the Liberal Club was the press interest in the replica Second World War ration books with photographs and more photographs of Save British Farming and Farmers For Action representatives holding up the ration books and doing interviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internal press conference began at 4pm with a panel of speakers including Dr Sean Rickard, independent economic analysis, Anthony Glees, historian, politician commentator and security expert, James Cleverly MP, Dr Clive Black, voice of UK food manufacturing and retail sector and Oli Fletcher, aspiring author, recent Oxford Graduate and Youtuber.

Farmers For Action sent a number of Steering Committee members to fully support Save British Farming’s food security protest

The speakers all made the case for British farming being put on a VIP position with Government as food security is in serious jeopardy due to wars, climate change, poor farm gate prices and a Government that does not currently understand the need for food security.

James Cleverly MP was scathing in this attack of Chancellor Reeves’ introduction of the Inheritance Tax, which he described as never knowing anything like it. In addition, he made it very clear that the Labour Party is “really blasé about food and farming, because it cannot envisage a circumstance where there is even a moderate disruption of UK accessibility to core foods, particularly carbohydrates.”

When the speakers had finished and question time commenced, James Cleverly was presented with a copy of the NI Farm Welfare Bill by William Taylor, requesting a meeting on behalf of Fairness for Farmers in Europe with Mr Cleverly and Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch MP to discuss the NI Farm Welfare Bill being rolled-out across the UK as a UK-wide Welfare Bill, in order to secure food security and prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key speaker Prof Chris Elliot Professor of Food Safety, Founder of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast had been invited and confirmed, however, was unable to be present due to a family bereavement. The Professor didn’t come short by forwarding his valued opinion next day and is a must read on https://www.newfoodmagazine.com/article/250897/time-to-stockpile-the-tins-of-spam-a-national-food-security-crisis/

This very successful press event was concluded with thanks to Liz Webster of Save British Farming and all the other supporting organisations for their tireless efforts on behalf of farming families across the UK.