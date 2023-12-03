Pupils from Aughnacloy College, Dromore High School, St. Colmcille’s High School, Crossgar and the Royal School Armagh are celebrating the success of becoming the 2023-2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Finalists.

Each finalist team will receive a mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear courtesy of the beef processor ABP and the Certified Irish Angus Producer

Group and then get to pocket the proceeds when they sell their finished cattle to ABP at the end of next year.

During the year-long skills development experience the finalists will research and put into practise sustainable beef production with the support of a College of Agriculture Food Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) advisor. The pupils, who are all in Yr. 11, will also benefit from travel and training opportunities to learn more about ABP’s international business.

Each team has been assigned sustainability projects relevant to ABP’s beef supply chain:

- Dromore High School: Promoting Diversity in the beef supply chain

- Aughnacloy College: Creating a vibrant farming culture for future generations

- St. Colmcille’s High School, Crossgar: Informing consumers about sustainable beef production

- The Royal School Armagh: Increasing the efficiency of Northern Irish beef production

31 teams contested a place in the final. How the final four bring their projects to life within their school and local community will be continually assessed during the coming year. At the end of the process, one overall team will win £1,000 for their school or club/society.

Congratulating the pupils, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “We are thrilled to see how this talented group of teenagers raise the profile of sustainable food production through their school and in the community. The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an important part of our education outreach. By encouraging innovation and rewarding achievements, it is inspiring ambitious young people to consider employment in our sector. They are the future of our industry and this initiative shines a light on the great variety of roles that Northern Irish agrifood can offer them.”