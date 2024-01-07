Ballymena Livestock Market will host the 4th annual Ballymena Babes Export sale of in lamb Texel gimmers and ewe lambs on 13th January 2024 at 12.30pm which will be the final sale of its type for the season.

Last year’s sale saw a total of 81 sheep sold to a top of 2,800gns. This year’s sale has even more with a total of 93 entries and affords the opportunity for established and new breeders to obtain some of the very best genetics.

The sale will once again consist of the of well-known local flocks of Blackstown (Andrew Moses and Jim Wilson) Drumadowney and Titanium (Stephen McNeilly and Sam McNeilly), Poseyhill (Peter Boyd) and the Templepark flocks (W & J Herdman).

In addition to the above exhibitors there will be two guest consignors in 2024. Exhibiting for the first time at the sale is the well known Glenross Flock of Nigel and Justin Ross. The flock was established in 2002 and with the aim to breed Texels which are both desirable for the commercial farmer and pedigree breeder alike. Flock highlights include the sale of Glenross Actionman – 1,800gns and Glenross Lucky Star for 1,700gns as well as numerous show successes over the years. This success is underpinned with the excellent sales of commercial ram lambs at club sales in recent times with the flock regularly amongst the top prices. The exhibits put forward come in lamb to recent purchases Ballygroogan Fiddler and Forkins Gangsta. All sheep are served naturally and there has been no AI or ET work undertaken in the last four years.

Strathbogie Gaffer.

The second guest for the sale is the Ballyneal Flock of Stephen and Cadan Scullion. The Ballyneal Flock was established in 2015. Foundation ewes were purchased from Mullan, Poseyhill, Drumderg, Holylee and Haddo flocks. The flock will have forward seven quality gimmers bred from some of the best known bloodlines in the UK and service sires include Drumagarner Golden and Fachell Dodgy Dave, as well as the £10k Annakisha Edan. The flock has also enjoyed considerable show successes in recent years. In 2019 the flock got 1st place with pair ewe lambs at the Omagh show. Further honours followed in 2020 with 2nd place in the NI Texel Virtual Show and then first prize in 2022 at Limavady show with a Sportsman Batman daughter. The flock is on the Heptavac p system and are due booster in January .

The Blackstown flock is well known for producing quality females over the years with most recently a Knock Classic daughter winning the female championship at the 2021 NI Premier Texel Sale and then going on to realize top price of 3,800gns on the day. This success followed quick on the heels of the 5,000gns gimmer sold at Lanark in 2020 of an Auldhouseburn Black Magic daughter to the Sportsmans flock. The Sportsmans flock quickly recouped their outlay, when selling a ram lamb from the ewe for 14,000gns at Lanark 2021. The flock topped the sale last year with a ewe lamb making 2,800gns. The Blackstown Flock will offer 11 in lamb gimmers and 8 ewe lambs. These come in lamb to new purchase Lylehill Grassman.

Drumadowney texels of Stephen McNeilly offers once again some top quality females in this sale. The flock has been busy in 2023 attending many of the local agricultural shows where they have been consistently finishing at the top end of the line ups. One of the highlights of the showing season was was getting 3rd prize at Balmoral show with a ram lamb. Ram Lamb sales this year topped at 1,600gns with multiple lambs sold to pedigree flocks. Service sires for this year for the flock are the 20,000gns purchase Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi which is breeding tremendously and the Rhaeadr Flashy Boy which was purchased for 12k by Mark Priestly.

Titanium Texels of Sam McNeilly will also be showing again in his own right for the first this year. The flock came second in the NI Texel Flock Competition in 2023 with a pen of ewe lambs all bred by Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi. Like his father, Sam has attended many of the local shows this year and was 7th at Balmoral with a gimmer and 2nd with a ram lamb at Clogher, the same day being 3rd with a ewe lamb.

Ballygroogan Fiddler.

The Poseyhill flock will be offering 12 Gimmers. These gimmers are bred in the main from Adlderview Emporio purchased for 3,600gns. He has grown into a great ram and leaves serious carcass to his offspring. The gimmers are run on a natural basis with no ad lib feeding. They are presented in manner which should make them easier lambed for any purchaser. The gimmers come Largy Freaky (2,400gns) and one in lamb to Glenside Veegee. These rams were purchased for their super top lines and extreme length.

The Templepark offering includes genetics from some of their top families. They will be offering both gimmers and ewe lambs for sale. Templepark females have gone on to produce great sheep over the last number of years which have broken many records include the famous ‘Herdman Ewe’. Their gimmers come inlamb to the jointly purchased 20,000gns Auldhousburn Fandabidozi as well as exciting new purchase Strathbogie Gaffer. 2023 was again a very successful year of showing for the team at Templepark picking up 1st prize ewe lamb at Balmoral show along with 1st and 2nd prize ram lamb. The flock then went on to pick up the reserve championship. For the first year the flock will also have six ewe lambs for sale.