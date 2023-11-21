News you can trust since 1963
Final tractor run for teenager Cathal McCrory

Friends of 18-year-old Dromore man Cathal McCrory who lost his life in a road accident at the weekend are getting ready for his final tractor run this morning, as his funeral takes place in Dromore.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:37 GMT
Cathal McCrory who will be laid to rest this morningCathal McCrory who will be laid to rest this morning
Cathal McCrory who will be laid to rest this morning

Cathal’s family have said in a Facebook post that many of Cathal’s friends will be following the funeral this morning from the family home to the chapel in Dromore on tractors.

The 1st Dromore church is kindly letting them use the car park to store the tractors and all drivers are asked to meet there.

The Baptist church on Maypole Hill is also opening their carpark to allow parking.

The funeral will be leaving his home on the Dromara Road in Dromore, at 11am, making its way to St Colman’s Church for Requiem Mass at 12noon, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard.

Cathal is the “dearly loved son of Peter and Pauline, loving brother of Declan (Zoe), Niamh (George) and Ronan (Alex), cherished grandson of Sean and the late Annie McCrory and Jack and the late Teresa Campbell and adored boyfriend of Skye”.

