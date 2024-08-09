Finalists announced for the 2024 British Farming Awards
For twelve years the British Farming Awards has shone a light on the best in British Farming. During this annual event Britain’s farming industry comes together to celebrate the achievements of its contemporaries. Pioneering farmers and industry professionals across all sectors are highlighted through fifteen categories such as technology, science, food production and sustainability. With a further two special recognition awards being announced during the evening.
This year saw a record number of award entries, painstakingly shortlisted into the following categories, with one outstanding farming family, the Blackett’s, from Mungeon Farm, Cumbria, being shortlisted for three categories making history at the British Farming Awards.
2024 Finalists
Agri-tech Innovator of the Year
Andrej Porovic, PES Technologies, Norfolk
Connor Smith, Synergy Farm Health, Buitelaar Group, Soma Biosciences, Bimeda, Staffordshire
Lactalign by JH&PM Business Solutions, North Yorkshire
Hoofcount Ltd, Lancashire
Piran Bassett, O3T Ltd, Shropshire
Agricultural Student of the Year
Elin Orrells, Aberystwyth University
Elin Rattray, Harper Adams University
Holly Bonner, Bridgwater & Taunton College of University Centre Somerset
Kestrel Lambert, Royal Agricultural University
Arable Farmer of the Year
Ashley Jones, RM Jones, Cornwall
Chris Greenaway, Garnstone Farms, Herefordshire
David Bird, NB Bird and Son, Suffolk
Nicholas Watts, Vine House Farm, Spalding
Beef Farmer of the Year (sponsored by ABP)
Graham Lowry, t/a G Lowry, Lincolnshire
James Herrick, Herrick Partnership, Leicestershire
Rob Evans, C H Evans & Son, Warwickshire
Ruari Martin, Armeria (UK) LLP, Cumbria
Content Creator of the Year
Chris Whittaker, Platts Agriculture Ltd, Wrexham
Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, Northamptonshire
Thomas Turner, KWS, Wiltshire
Tom Lamb, Stamford
Tom Nicholson, Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire
William Murray, W&M Brown, Edinburgh
Contractor of the Year
Nigel Harper, ND Harper Limited, Cheshire
Nik Johnson, JSE SYSTEMS LTD, Lincolnshire
Bobby, Michael and Richard Barnes, Barnes Contracting Ltd, Devon
Will Odam, Philip Odam Agricultural Services Ltd, Gloucestershire
Dairy Farmer of the Year
Emyr Bowen, R and E Bowen, Carmarthenshire
Harry Roper, E Roper and son, Lancashire
Oliver Neagle, O G Neagle, Hants
Tom & Karen Halton, Halton Farms Ltd, Cheshire
Diversification of the Year (Small to Medium) (sponsored by NFU Mutual)
Cheryl Reeves, Agri-cation CIC, Wrexham
Jannike Taylor, Eden Yard, Cumbria
Jo McGrath, The Herdwick Experience, Coniston
Kelly Richardson, Lower Coates Farm, Barnsley
Ruth & Jonathan Powell, Elmwicke Campsite, J M & R Powell, Gloucestershire
Diversification of the Year (Large) (sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages)
Christine Marshall, Marshall's Farm Shop Ltd, Aberdeen
Ed Foster, The Rhynd, JLW Foster, Fife
Jenni Ashwood, Wold Top Brewery, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, (Mellor Family, Hunmanby Grange), North Yorkshire
Mickie & Kath Blackett, Otter Tarn, Cumbria
Richard Bower, Play @ Lower Drayton Farm, Staffordshire
Family Farming Business of the Year (sponsored by Goodyear Farm Tyres)
The Bennett Family, DH & C Bennett and Son, Somerset
The Fry Family, Harry's Cider Company, Somerset
The Hughes Family, Clayden Farm Partners, Cheshire
The Ladds Family, R & E Ladds, Cumbria
The Stevens Family, J W Wellburn & Son (Horncastle farm), West Yorkshire
Farm Worker of the Year (sponsored by Isuzu)
Andy Lambert, Hellifield Highland fold, North Yorkshire
Ernie Richards, S R Morris & Sons, Powys
Graham Tibbot, S & K Halsall, North Yorkshire
Hannah Byers, Duncan J Ord, Northumberland
Grassland Farmer of the Year (sponsored by Germinal)
Andy Goodwin, D & P Hollinshead, Cheshire
James Herrick, Herrick Partnership, Leicestershire
John Blackett, Mungeon Farm, Cumbria
Stuart Johnson, J R G Johnson, Northumberland
New Entrant Award: Against the Odds (sponsored by Massey Ferguson)
Alisha Fuller-Armah, Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms, Dumfries and Galloway
Hannah Hetherington & Tom Martin, T & H Farming Ltd, Norfolk
Hollie Blockley & George Sturla, Sturla Agricultural Services, Flintshire
Owain Lewis, Owain Wyn Lewis, Denbighshire
Sam & Samantha Edwards, Edwards Farming Partnership, Dorset
Sheep Farmer of the Year
Chris Pye, AC & K Pye & Son, Lancashire
Jim Fletcher, J B Fletcher, Norfolk
Lorraine Luescher, Glendinning Farms, Dumfries and Galloway
Oliver Harrison, Aimshaugh, Cumbria
Sustainable Farmer of the Year (sponsored by NSF)
David Oates, Rosuick Farm, Cornwall
James Robinson, Messrs Robinson, Kendal
John Blackett, Mungeon Farm, Cumbria
Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Farms, Northamptonshire
Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture – to be announced on the night
Farming Hero: Flying the Flag for British Agriculture (sponsored by Eternit) – to be announced on the night
Taking place on 17th October at VOX in Birmingham, the event will welcome industry professionals from across the country to celebrate British agriculture and the successes it has had this year.
Get your tickets here to celebrate with the finalists at The British Farming Awards: https://www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk/britishfarmingawards/en/page/table-packages
