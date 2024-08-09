Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The finalists have been unveiled for the 2024 British Farming Awards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For twelve years the British Farming Awards has shone a light on the best in British Farming. During this annual event Britain’s farming industry comes together to celebrate the achievements of its contemporaries. Pioneering farmers and industry professionals across all sectors are highlighted through fifteen categories such as technology, science, food production and sustainability. With a further two special recognition awards being announced during the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year saw a record number of award entries, painstakingly shortlisted into the following categories, with one outstanding farming family, the Blackett’s, from Mungeon Farm, Cumbria, being shortlisted for three categories making history at the British Farming Awards.

2024 Finalists

stock image

Agri-tech Innovator of the Year

Andrej Porovic, PES Technologies, Norfolk

Connor Smith, Synergy Farm Health, Buitelaar Group, Soma Biosciences, Bimeda, Staffordshire

Lactalign by JH&PM Business Solutions, North Yorkshire

Hoofcount Ltd, Lancashire

Piran Bassett, O3T Ltd, Shropshire

Agricultural Student of the Year

Elin Orrells, Aberystwyth University

Elin Rattray, Harper Adams University

Holly Bonner, Bridgwater & Taunton College of University Centre Somerset

Kestrel Lambert, Royal Agricultural University

Arable Farmer of the Year

Ashley Jones, RM Jones, Cornwall

Chris Greenaway, Garnstone Farms, Herefordshire

David Bird, NB Bird and Son, Suffolk

Nicholas Watts, Vine House Farm, Spalding

Beef Farmer of the Year (sponsored by ABP)

Graham Lowry, t/a G Lowry, Lincolnshire

James Herrick, Herrick Partnership, Leicestershire

Rob Evans, C H Evans & Son, Warwickshire

Ruari Martin, Armeria (UK) LLP, Cumbria

Content Creator of the Year

Chris Whittaker, Platts Agriculture Ltd, Wrexham

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milly Fyfe, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, Northamptonshire

Thomas Turner, KWS, Wiltshire

Tom Lamb, Stamford

Tom Nicholson, Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire

William Murray, W&M Brown, Edinburgh

Contractor of the Year

Nigel Harper, ND Harper Limited, Cheshire

Nik Johnson, JSE SYSTEMS LTD, Lincolnshire

Bobby, Michael and Richard Barnes, Barnes Contracting Ltd, Devon

Will Odam, Philip Odam Agricultural Services Ltd, Gloucestershire

Dairy Farmer of the Year

Emyr Bowen, R and E Bowen, Carmarthenshire

Harry Roper, E Roper and son, Lancashire

Oliver Neagle, O G Neagle, Hants

Tom & Karen Halton, Halton Farms Ltd, Cheshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diversification of the Year (Small to Medium) (sponsored by NFU Mutual)

Cheryl Reeves, Agri-cation CIC, Wrexham

Jannike Taylor, Eden Yard, Cumbria

Jo McGrath, The Herdwick Experience, Coniston

Kelly Richardson, Lower Coates Farm, Barnsley

Ruth & Jonathan Powell, Elmwicke Campsite, J M & R Powell, Gloucestershire

Diversification of the Year (Large) (sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages)

Christine Marshall, Marshall's Farm Shop Ltd, Aberdeen

Ed Foster, The Rhynd, JLW Foster, Fife

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenni Ashwood, Wold Top Brewery, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, (Mellor Family, Hunmanby Grange), North Yorkshire

Mickie & Kath Blackett, Otter Tarn, Cumbria

Richard Bower, Play @ Lower Drayton Farm, Staffordshire

Family Farming Business of the Year (sponsored by Goodyear Farm Tyres)

The Bennett Family, DH & C Bennett and Son, Somerset

The Fry Family, Harry's Cider Company, Somerset

The Hughes Family, Clayden Farm Partners, Cheshire

The Ladds Family, R & E Ladds, Cumbria

The Stevens Family, J W Wellburn & Son (Horncastle farm), West Yorkshire

Farm Worker of the Year (sponsored by Isuzu)

Andy Lambert, Hellifield Highland fold, North Yorkshire

Ernie Richards, S R Morris & Sons, Powys

Graham Tibbot, S & K Halsall, North Yorkshire

Hannah Byers, Duncan J Ord, Northumberland

Grassland Farmer of the Year (sponsored by Germinal)

Andy Goodwin, D & P Hollinshead, Cheshire

James Herrick, Herrick Partnership, Leicestershire

John Blackett, Mungeon Farm, Cumbria

Stuart Johnson, J R G Johnson, Northumberland

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Entrant Award: Against the Odds (sponsored by Massey Ferguson)

Alisha Fuller-Armah, Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms, Dumfries and Galloway

Hannah Hetherington & Tom Martin, T & H Farming Ltd, Norfolk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hollie Blockley & George Sturla, Sturla Agricultural Services, Flintshire

Owain Lewis, Owain Wyn Lewis, Denbighshire

Sam & Samantha Edwards, Edwards Farming Partnership, Dorset

Sheep Farmer of the Year

Chris Pye, AC & K Pye & Son, Lancashire

Jim Fletcher, J B Fletcher, Norfolk

Lorraine Luescher, Glendinning Farms, Dumfries and Galloway

Oliver Harrison, Aimshaugh, Cumbria

Sustainable Farmer of the Year (sponsored by NSF)

David Oates, Rosuick Farm, Cornwall

James Robinson, Messrs Robinson, Kendal

John Blackett, Mungeon Farm, Cumbria

Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Farms, Northamptonshire

Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture – to be announced on the night

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farming Hero: Flying the Flag for British Agriculture (sponsored by Eternit) – to be announced on the night

Taking place on 17th October at VOX in Birmingham, the event will welcome industry professionals from across the country to celebrate British agriculture and the successes it has had this year.

Get your tickets here to celebrate with the finalists at The British Farming Awards: https://www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk/britishfarmingawards/en/page/table-packages