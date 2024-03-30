Financial pressure builds as bad weather continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mr Brown said:“The level of rainfall across Northern Ireland has made it impossible to move livestock, planting and sowing is way behind, and bills are mounting as farmers struggle to keep on top of their work.

“March is seen as a turning point in the farming calendar, but currently, that is certainly not the case. The ground is saturated due to wet conditions that stretch back to the middle of last year.”

He added: “We are urging everyone in the banking sector who interacts with farmers, to take this into account and to give whatever support they can.

David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers' Union

“It is no secret that banks have made profits in recent years while farmers are doing their best to stay afloat. Banks have the power to apply leniency for anybody who’s battling to meet repayments and they need to step up for farmers.”

According to the UFU president, weather conditions cannot be controlled however, ensuring fairness is applied throughout the supply chain can make a big difference for farm businesses.

He commented: “Many farmers operate as sole traders. It’s critical, therefore, that every pound that’s in the marketplace makes its way back to farmers.

“This can help to ease the pressure on farmers when uncontrollable elements such as the weather, is going against them.

“Bovine tuberculosis levels are at an all time high in NI, many farmers are currently closed and are unable to sell livestock, meaning they have extra animals to house and feed. At this stage of the year, silage stocks will be low, and they will need to source and buy more. This puts extra pressure on cash flows and the daily running of the farm- farmers may need additional support.”

David Brown concluded: “I urge all farmers who are feeling overwhelmed and isolated, to please reach out for support. The UFU will always do what it can to support members and the local charity, Rural Support, has expertise to help farmers through challenging times.”

Responding to these comments, Ulster Bank agricultural manager, Cormac McKervey, said he fully recognised the pressures coming in many farm businesses at the present time, adding:

“We have seen almost continuous rain falling throughout last autumn, winter and now the early spring period.

“Increased challenges, caused by bovine tuberculosis, are also adding to the economic pressures faced by many farms at the present time.

“Up to now very little slurry or fertiliser has been put on to land with turnout significantly delayed.”

According to Cormac McKervey the banks fully recognise that the weather is outside the control of local farmers.

“So if it’s a case of farm businesses needing short term cash flow assistance, we will respond accordingly,” he confirmed.

“Longer term forms of assistance will require farmers compiling a cash flow projection.”

However the Ulster Bank representative was also keen to strike a more upbeat perspective, looking head.