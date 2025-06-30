Finnebrogue continues ambitious growth plan by joining Sofina Foods Europe

Finnebrogue has joined Sofina

Finnebrogue has become part of Sofina Foods, one of Europe and Canada’s leading food companies, with more than 13,000 employees across over 40 sites.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finnebrogue is a family-owned, award-winning food manufacturing business, established in 1991 and currently employing around 1,200 people across four state-of-the-art facilities in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Finnebrogue produces a wide range of food products, including outdoor-bred pork, sausages, rashers, and ham, as well as plant-based alternatives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sofina Foods Europe is a leading supplier of both branded and own-label seafood and pork products.

The pork division is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland. The seafood division is the largest provider of chilled and frozen products across the UK, including the Young’s brand, and is a major player in frozen seafood across Germany and France.

With this acquisition, Sofina Foods Europe will employ over 9,000 people across 27 sites.

Finnebrogue sites will continue to provide sustainable, high-quality food products and will complement Sofina Foods Europe’s existing food distribution network across the UK and in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Latifi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sofina Foods, said: “This acquisition will allow Sofina Foods to continue our journey of ambitious expansion. We have created a global foundation for continued growth, with a history of excellence in food production and processing spanning over 30 years. Both Sofina Foods and Finnebrogue share a common culture of excellence, discipline and integrity and I look forward to building on the strengths of both companies.”

Ash Amirahmadi, CEO, Sofina Foods Europe, added: “This is an exciting step forward for Sofina Foods Europe. Finnebrogue is a hugely successful, award-winning business with similar values and principles to Sofina Foods Europe. I look forward to welcoming everyone at Finnebrogue to the Sofina Foods family and drawing upon the significant expertise that exists across both businesses.”

Roger Burnley CBE, Chair of Finnebrogue, said: “I’m delighted that Finnebrogue is joining Sofina Foods Europe, and I know that this great business will continue to flourish as part of the Sofina family, who’s purpose-driven values align closely with our own, unlocking new opportunities for our people, our products and our customers.

“The Lynn family who founded the business 30 years ago have built an extraordinary legacy, and I know that they join me in thanking every single one of our fantastic Finnebrogue colleagues, past and present. Now with Sofina’s stewardship, we look forward to watching Finnebrogue go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Lynn, Co-founder Finnebrogue said: "My late husband Denis and I started Finnebrogue Venison in 1991. With Denis’s vision and innovation, the business grew into one of the leading food companies in Northern Ireland, making food the best it could be, without being bound by the way it had always been done, and creating over 1,200 jobs along the way.

“In May 2021, my husband tragically died; from then on I have had the support and backing of the leadership team which Denis created, and I am so proud that Finnebrogue has continued to prosper and grow.

“But the time has now come for me to hand over the baton, and to do so to Sofina who I know will uphold Denis’s legacy and take Finnebrogue on to its next chapter."

Sofina Foods Finance, Tax, Treasury and Legal Teams managed this transaction with external support from PWC, Taylor Wessing, Tughans LLP, Ashurst, and Tetra Tech.

During the process, Finnebrogue were advised by Piper Sandler, Carson McDowell and EY.