Finnebrogue has worked with Asda to produce ten new Christmas products, bringing the total number of listings for the Downpatrick based company to 36, across fresh meat, meat-free, chilled, frozen meat, and party food.

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, Andrew Murdoch, Finnebrogue Account Manager for Asda, and Barbara Mullan, Finnebrogue Product Developer

The new seasonal products, which are exclusive to Asda and will be available across the retailer’s stores in the UK include Extra Special Truffle & Parmesan Pigs in Blankets and Extra Special Brown Butter & Spiced Rum Stuffing Wreath, Asda own brand Jingle the Reindeer Pork, Sage & Onion Rosy Noses, Cheesy Pigs in Blankets and Mini Hot Dogs, as well as new additions to Asda’s OMV! range, including Roast Fillet of No Beef, Mushroom Wellington, No Turkey & Trimmings for One, No Turkey Joint with Unami Gravy, and Mushroom No Pigs in Blankets.

Finnebrogue’s relationship with Asda began in 2014, when the company secured the business to produce Extra Special Gluten-Free sausages. Now Finnebrogue supplies all Asda own-label gluten free sausages, including Just Essentials, Asda Brand, and Extra Special, three Asda Brand nitrite-free bacon products, a selection of Plant Based by Asda & OMV! Meat-Free products, as well as a selection of fresh and frozen Christmas lines.

Barbara Mullan, Product Developer at Finnebrogue, explained: “We are over the moon to work with Asda once again to launch ten new products into stores in the lead up to Christmas. The range of seasonal lines caters for all occasions during the festive period – from Christmas centrepieces and Christmas dinner accompaniments to party food essentials in both the fresh and frozen aisles.

“We’ve put a twist on the Christmas classic Pigs in Blankets – with two new innovations - Cheesy Pigs in Blankets, as well as Extra Special Truffle & Parmesan Pigs in Blankets.

“We also created a large selection of vegan and meat-free lines, catering for those who want to try something different this Christmas and for people who are reducing their meat consumption. We know the Vegan Roast Dinner for one will be a welcome addition to those catering for only one meat-free diner at the table.”

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local added: “We’ve worked with the Finnebrogue team for almost ten years now, and we are thrilled to see an extension of its Christmas products launched into stores, with ten new lines available in the run up to the festive season.

“Our shoppers will be delighted with the addition of these new options for Christmas, bringing locally sourced products to the dinner table at this special time of year.”