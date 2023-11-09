Two Scottish charities, RSABI and the Scottish SPCA, have been chosen to benefit from donations and fundraising following the successful rescue and rehoming of a ewe stranded at the foot of cliffs in the Highlands.

Fiona the sheep pictured after her rescue

The “Fiona Fund” has been set up by the farmers involved in her rescue in response to a tidal wave of goodwill from the public.

This has included many offers of donations following media coverage of the mission to get the sheep safely to her new home after she had spent more than two years in a location generally agreed to be too treacherous to attempt to remove the sheep.

The ewe, dubbed by the media as “the world’s loneliest sheep”, has been named Fiona to continue a theme after a sheep was named Shrek having previously been found living alone in caves in New Zealand.

The “Fiona Fund” being launched this week is aimed at the creation of a fundraising legacy in the wake of the remarkable level of interest from around the globe in the rescue of Fiona, including a huge social media following who are tuning in for regular updates about her progress.

The Scottish SPCA and RSABI were chosen as the charities to benefit from the fund for the work they do to promote good animal welfare and support people in need in Scottish agriculture, respectively.

Fiona was found to be in very good condition and health after the successful rescue and, having been checked over by Scottish SPCA inspectors, she is now safe and very contentedly settling into her new home at Dalscone Farm.

“We know that Fiona has touched the hearts of millions of people world wide,” said Ben Best of Dalscone.

“We have had loads of requests about how to donate to her cause but she’s got everything she could ever need at Dalscone. So, instead, we have set up the Fiona Fund in her name and would love to raise some money for some very important charities which have been involved in her rescue and her story so far.”

Due to her isolated location she had missed having her annual wool clip and her natural wool growth had resulted in a very big fleece. This has now been expertly and carefully clipped off by one of the farmers involved in her safe recovery, Cammy Wilson.

The aim is to raffle some products made from Fiona’s wool, as well as collecting donations, but Cammy points out that, having not been clipped for some time, the quality of the wool is presenting something of a challenge.

“I don’t think it will be possible to make many items from the fleece – in reality we may be struggling to even get one jumper – but we are looking at a variety of other exciting possibilities to make the most of her wool,” said Cammy.

“The media interest and public support for Fiona has been absolutely incredible and we are very grateful for all the goodwill from people who have been following her story.”

The farmers involved in her rescue and her new home have set a target of £2500 to be raised for the two charities. Donations to Fiona’s Fund would be much appreciated and can be made via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/fionasfund?newPage=true

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.

