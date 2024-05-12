Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CAFRE is delighted to announce the overall total of the Industry Bursary and Scholarship awards presented to Higher Education students for the 2023-2024 academic year stands at an impressive £90,000.

On speaking at the final awards event, Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) commented: "We are thrilled as a college to have fostered significant partnerships with agri-food and land-based organisations. The assistance provided by you to our students showcases your dedication and acknowledgment of the contribution CAFRE students make to the sector. We sincerely value the financial support extended and your commitment to investing in new talent entering the industry."

Industry Bursary Awards

A total of £67,500 was awarded to CAFRE first year Degree students in the form of bursary awards. On receiving the awards many of the recipients commented they would use the money to offset their educational expenses, while some plan to use the money to fund travel, aiming to enrich their learning experience and boost their employment opportunities after their graduation.

Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) celebrates with financial support winners at CAFRE. This year £90,000 has been awarded to students through the CAFRE Industry Bursary and Scholarship programme. Featured with Mr McKendry are Harry McKay (Ballymena), Joel McMullen (Armagh), Matthew Hall (Pomeroy), Abi McKean (Lifford), Charlotte Keatley (Castlederg) and Nicola Bailie (Newtownhamilton).

Industry Scholarship Awards

Nine second-year Degree students from CAFRE were each awarded scholarships worth £2,500, which include the opportunity to undertake a paid work placement year with the sponsor. These scholarships provide students with a wonderful opportunity to engage with the company and demonstrate their career capabilities. On returning from work placements, many CAFRE students find themselves in a position to be considered for permanent employment after graduation.

The application process required the students to compile a video to demonstrate their suitability for the award. Some businesses also interviewed their applicants before final award decisions were announced. The process proved to be an inspiring and rewarding experience, for students and sponsors alike. Four awards events were hosted across CAFRE, attended by Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture recipients and their sponsors. The presentation events provided sponsors with the chance to meet and interact directly with the finalists, reinforcing the students' passion for their industry.

During the presentation events, industry sponsors shared a consistent message; CAFRE students exhibit professionalism and dedication to advancing in the agri-food and land-based sectors. Many returning sponsors highlighted the exceptional quality of CAFRE students year after year, noting their enthusiasm and knowledge of the industry.

Bursary and Scholarship recipients, and CAFRE students, have a promising future due to organisations investing in the next generation of leaders for the agri-food and land-based industries.

