HEIFERS

170 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold to a top of £286 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1985 from a Middletown producer followed by £281 for 668k at £1875 from a Loughgall farmer. Top price of £2005 for 716k £280 from a Middletown farmer. Main demand from £250 to £279 per 100 kilos. Good quality forward heifers sold from £250 to £300 for 586k at £1755 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £296 for 620k at £1835 from a Castlewellan farmer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £321 for 376k at £1205 from a Ballyward producer. The same owner received £303 for 440k at £1335 and £293 for 412k at £1205.

Beef heifers: Middletown farmer 694k £1985 £286.00; Loughgall farmer 668k £1875 £281.00; Middletown farmer 716k £2005 £280.00; Castlewellan farmer 666k £1855 £279.00; Middletown farmer 712k £1975 £277.00; Castlewellan farmer 644k £1785 £277.00; Middletown farmer 686k £1895 £276.00; Middletown farmer 730k £1995 £273.00; Markethill farmer 660k £1795 £272.00;

Forward heifers: Loughgall farmer 586k £1755 £300.00; Castlewellan farmer 620k £1835 £296.00; Loughgall farmer 600k £1745 £291.00; Castlewellan farmer 632k £1795 £284.00; Castlewellan farmer 622k £1745 £281.00; Castlewellan farmer 572k £1535 £268.00; Annaghmore farmer 522k £1395 £267.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1455 £260.00.

Middleweight heifers: Ballyward farmer 376k £1205 £321.00; Ballyward farmer 440k £1335 £303.00; Ballyward farmer 412k £1205 £293.00; Ballyward farmer 442k £1255 £284.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1395 £284.00; Ballyward farmer 470k £1305 £278.00; Ballyward farmer 482k £1335 £277.00; Ballyward farmer 356k £975 £274.00; Ballyward farmer 406k £1065 £262.00; Ballyward farmer 482k £1255 £260.00.

BULLOCKS

140 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward feeding bullocks from £230 to £275 for 522k at £1435 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £275 for 610k at £1675 from a Dromara farmer. Beef bullocks sold to £274 for 656k at £1795 from a Dromara farmer followed by £266 for 720k at £1915 from an Armagh farmer. Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £240 to £261. Good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £261 for 490k at £1285 from a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £259 for 454k at £1175.

Beef bullocks: Dromara farmer 656k £1795 £274.00; Armagh farmer 720k £1915 £266.00; Keady farmer 706k £1845 £261.00; Armagh faremr 690k £1765 £256.00; Glenanne farmer 658k £1665 £253.00; Mowhan farmer 734k £1795 £244.00.

Forward bullocks

Dungannon farmer 522k £1435 £275.00; Dromara farmer 610k £1675 £275.00; Markethill farmer 592k £1555 £263.00; Markethill farmer 630k £1645 £261.00; Silverbridge farmer 584k £1475 £253.00; Glenanne farmer 600k £1515 £253.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1355 £251.00; Dromore farmer 572k £1425 £249.0;

Middleweight bullocks: Dungannon farmer 492k £1285 £261.00; Dungannon farmer 454k £1175 £259.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1255 £251.00; Silverbridge farmer 446k £1105 £248.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1165 £242.00; Dungannon farmer 486k £1165 £240.00; Dungannon farmer 468k £1105 £236.00; Dungannon farmer 476k £1095 £230.00; Armagh farmer 472k £1085 £230.00; Banbridge farmer 460k £1055 £229.00.

WEANLINGS

200 weanlings returned an exceptionally strong demand. Light males sold to £333 for 372k at £1240 from a Markethill farmer followed by £320 for 294k at £940 from a Markethill producer. All good quality lots from £240 to £315 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to a top of £1700 for 526k £323 from a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £305 for 508k at £1550. Top rate £333 for 412k at £1370 from a Keady farmer. The same owner received £310 for 464k at £1440. All good heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £321 for 390k at £1250 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £313 for 284k at £890 for a Ballykinlar farmer. All good quality lots from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold to £313 for 412k at £1300 from a Keady farmer. The same owner received £314 for 440k at £1580.

Strong male weanlings: Tassagh farmer 412k £1370 £333.00; Tassagh farmer 464k £1440 £310.00; Markethill farmer 458k £1350 £295.00; Tassagh farmer 490k £1440 £294.00; Tassagh farmer 446k £1280 £287.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1240 £276.00; Tassagh farmer 526k £1700 £323.00; Tassagh farmer 508k £1550 £305.00.

Light male weanlings

Markethill farmer 372k £1240 £333.00; Markethill farmer 294k £940 £320.00; Markethill farmer 254k £800 £315.00; Portadown farmer 366k £1120 £306.00; Portadown farmer 314k £890 £283.00; Newry farmer 312k £860 £276.00; Armagh farmer 310k £840 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 330k £870 £264.00; Newry farmer 356k £920 £258.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Tassagh farmer 412k £1300 £315.00; Tassagh farmer 440k £1380 £314.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 414k £1270 £307.00; Tassagh farmer 412k £1140 £277.00; Tassagh farmer 406k £1090 £269.00;

Light heifer weanlings: Tassagh farmer 390k £1250 3321.00; Ballykinlar farmer 284k £890 £313.00; Balllykinlar farmer 306k £910 £297.00; Ballykinlar farmer 326k £930 £285.00; Ballykinlar farmer 316k £890 £282.00; Markethill farmer 302k £790 £262.00; Camlough farmer 338k £860 £254.00; Ballykinlar farmer 350k £890 £254.00.