Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A smaller entry of 575 cattle at Enniskillen met a firm trade. Store bullocks sold to 335ppk for a 408kg CH at 1370.

BULLOCKS

Tempo producer 474kg AA at 1230, 478kg AA at 1270, 436kg AA at 1040, 480kg AA at 1300.

Newtown producer 610kg LIM at 1660, 452kg CH at 1490, 496kg SIM at 1300, 470kg SIM at 1300.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

stock image

Roslea producer 416kg CH at 1220, 386kg AA at 1040.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clogher producer 502kg CH at 1570, 408kg CH at 1370, 466kg LIM at 1400, 426kg CH at 1410, 392kg CH at 1300.

Caledon producer 448kg CH at 1290.

Lack producer 430kg LIM at 1000, 464kg AA at 1020.

Trillick producer 516kg CH at 1510, 492kg CH at 1440, 442kg CH at 1400, 518kg CH at 1480.

Aughnacloy producer 364kg AA bull at 930, 316kg AA bull at 900.

Kesh producer 330kg CH at 1080, 442kg CH at 1270.

Enniskillen producer 466kg LIM at 1160, 442kg LIM at 1150.

Derrygonnelly producer 422kg AA at 1040, 404kg CH at 1000, 436kg CH at 1100.

WEANLINGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 750 to 1450 for a CH 389kg , heifers sold from 650 to 1170 for a CH 405kg.

Ruling Prices

Enniskillen producer 405kg CH hfr at 1170, 393kg CH hfr at 1150, 368kg CH bull at 1100, 336kg LIM bull at 1060.

B’mallard producer 282kg CH steer at 980, 292kg LIM steer at 930, 366kg CH steer at 1130, 273kg CH steer at 890, 297kg CH hfr at 960.

Lisbellaw producer 307kg LIM steer at 1040, 400kg LIM steer at 1250.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinawley producer 249kg CH bull at 850, 318kg CH bull at 970.

Florcecourt producer 341kg CH steer at 1160, 322kg CH steer at 980, 317kg CH steer at 1130, 313kg CH steer at 1000.

Derrylin producer 233kg LIM hfr at 660, 191kg CH hfr at 610, 251kg LIM at 720, 225kg CH hfr at 690.

Derrygonnelly producer 313kg CH hfr at 1030, 309kg CH hfr at 970, 272kg CH hfr at 910, 356kg CH hfr at 1020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irvinestown producer 293kg LIM steer at 960, 305kg LIM hfr at 1100, 331kg LIM hfr at 950.

Garrison producer 330kg CH bull at 1110, 366kg LIM bull at 1170, 382kg CH bull at 1240, 263kg LIM bull at 860.

Ederney producer 322kg LIM hfr at 1030 , 395kg LIM bull at 1150, 327kg LIM steer at 1060.

Monea producer 241kg LIM bull at 900, 225kg LIM bull at 850.

Lisnaskea producer 430kg HER bull at 1020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fintona producer 302kg LIM hfr at 940, 270kg LIM hfr at 870, 298kg LIM hfr at 910, 285kg LIM hfr at 930.

Lisnaskea producer 432kg CH hfr at1100, 450kg CH hfr at 1180, 440kg CH steer at 1470.

Trillick producer 325kg H hfr at 1000, 410kg HER bull at 1060, 385kg HE bull at 950.

Belleek producer 309kg CH steer at 900, 304kg LIM steer at 960, 291kg LIM steer at 790, 317kg SAL steer at 850.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enniskillen producer 389kg CH steer at 1450, 378kg CH steer at 1330, 326k CH steer at 1150, 275kg CH steer at 950, 322kg CH steer at 1070, 357kg SAL bull at 1090.

CALVES

Beef bred calves sold to £640 for a CH and Hfrs to £550 for a CH.

Castlederg producer CH bull at 640.

Enniskillen producer LIM bull at 400, AA bull at 335, AA bull at 265, AA hfr at 290, AA bull at 360.

Maguiresbridge producer CH hfr at 550.

Ballygawley producer AA bull at 330, AA hfr at 255, AA hfr at 360.

Irvinestown producer FR bull at 250.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tempo producer HER bull at 325, HER hfr at 280, HER hfr at 210.

Lisbellaw producer LIM hfr at 300.

SUCKLER COWS

5 year old SIM cow with May born CH hfr at 2140, 5 year old SAL cow with May born CH bull at 1940, 3 year old LIM hfr in calf to LIM bull at 1800, 4year old LIM cow with May born SH bull at 1710, year old cow with April born CH hfr at 1640, 3 year old LIM hfr with CH April born bull at 1600, 8 year old SH cow with April born SH bull at 1500.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 580kg CH at 1680, Medium weights to 312ppk paid for a 400kg CH at 1260, Light weights sold from 322ppk for a 298kg CH at 960.

M’veely producer CH 610kg at 1700, CH 580kg at 1620, CH 580kg at 1640.

Lisbellaw producer CH 580kg at 1680.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brookebrough producer CH 480kg at 1330, CH 400kg at 1260, CH 402kg at 1230, CH 390kg at 1210.

Springfeild producer CH 380kg at 1140, CH 370kg at 1100.

Fat cows

Belcoo producer LIM 804kg at 1660.

Garrison producer LIM 620kg at 1650.

Macken producer 706kg CH at 1520.