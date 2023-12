A smaller entry of 850 sheep in Markethill returned a noticeably firmer trade particularly for good quality midweight and heavy lambs.

stock image

Good quality midweight lambs sold steadily from 470 to 505p/k paid for 21.5k at £108.50 from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 496p/k for 23.4k at £116 from a Portadown producer.

Heavy lambs sold up to £124 per head with several pens to £120 and £123. The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £121.20 each. Good quality pens sold from 460-492p/k for 24k at £118 from a local producer, followed by 480p/k for 25.2k at £121 from a Tandragee producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store lambs sold up to 533p/k for 15.2k at £81 from a Ballygawley farmer followed by 518p/k for 17.1k at £88.50 from an Armagh producer.

110 cull ewes sold from £80 to £150 per head, plainer ewes from £60 to £75 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill producer 24k £118 492p/k. Markethill producer 25.2k £121 480p/k. Newry producer 24.5k £116 474p/k. Tandragee producer 25.9k £121 467p/k. Dungannon producer 26.7k £124 465p/k. Magheralin producer 25.5k £118 463p/k. Portadown producer 26.4k £122 462p/k. Belleeks producer 26.4k £122 462p/k. Moy producer 26k £120 462p/k. Cullyhanna producer 27k £124 459p/k.

MIDWEIGHT LAMBS

Poyntzpass producer 21.5k £108.50 505p/k. Portadown producer 23.4k £116 496p/k. Silverbridge producer 20.7k £102.50 495p/k. Cullyhanna producer 20.3k £100 492p/k. Silverbridge producer 23.2k £114 491p/k. Armagh producer 23.2k £113 487p/k. Leitrim producer 20.3k £98.50 485p/k. Poyntzpass producer 22.2k £107.50 484p/k. Pomeroy producer 22k £106 482p/k. Armagh producer 23.9k £115 481p/k, 23.7k £114 481p/k.

STORE LAMBS

Advertisement

Advertisement