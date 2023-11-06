Firm trade for stock at Newtownstewart
Bullock and Bull prices: A local farmer 550kgs £1420 and £1300, 485kgs £1380, 540kgs £1260. A Armstrong Dromore 510kgs £1415, 475kgs £1380; D Maguire Strabane 585kgs £1390, 570kgs £1160.
Smaller Bullocks sold from £640 up.
Heifer prices: S McNulty Castlederg 540kgs £1425; C Britton Donemana 580kgs £1390, 570kgs £1300, 510kgs £1045; J F McHugh Castlederg 505kgs £1370, 560kgs £1335, 535kgs £1315; A Armstrong Dromore 530kgs £1200, 510kgs £1195 G J King Omagh 520kgs £1125; A local farmer 480kgs £1125, 440kgs £1070, 475kgs £1050, 460kgs £1035; D J Baxter Crowhill 400kgs £1030, 335kgs £900, 360kgs £860; A Gortin farmer 370kgs £870, 350kgs £860, 360kgs £840 325kgs £830,
Other Heifers sold from £610 up.
Lambs selling to £126; Fat Ewes to £136
M Hollywood 30kgs £126; 35kgs £120; D A McConnell 26.50kgs £119; R J Moubray 25kgs £119; 24kgs £116.50; G McFarland 24kgs £117.50; Raymond Kelly 25.50kgs £117; 24.50kgs £115; W D Millar 24kgs £115.50; 23.50kgs £114; A McFarland 24.50kgs £115.50; T Byrne 24kgs £115; 23.50kgs £112; V Shortt 23.50kgs £113.50; W H Cather 23.50kgs £110; M Devlin 23kgs £109.50; W T Stronge 23.50kgs £107.50; 22kgs £98.50.
Other Lambs sold from £78 up.
Fat Ewes and Rams; R J Moubray £136; M Hollywood £110; G McFarland £93 and £72 V Shortt £92.
Other ewes sold from £40 up.