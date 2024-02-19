News you can trust since 1963
Firm trade for wintered suckled calves at Omagh

A sale of wintered suckled calves took place at Omagh on Monday, 14th February.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:24 GMT
260 calves presented, met very firm demand for all sorts, and topping at over £4 per kilo.

Bull/Bullock Calves:

G. McDonagh, Ederney 305k £1300; 350k £1300; 490k £1600, John Daly, Dunamore 365k £1380; 320k £1190; 390k £1440; 420k £1400, G. McKay, Drumquin 340k £1280; 425k £1420, R. Hemphill, Drumquin 395k £1460; 430k £1440, Alan Beacom, Kesh 365k £1310; 335k £1200, S. F. Laird, Ardstraw 340k £1280; 390k £1340; 370k £1260, C. Donaghy, Creggan 320k £1110, M. Moore, Kesh 375k £1280, C. T. McNabb, Drumquin 510k £1490; 490k £1570; 450k £1380, S. Robinson, Reaghan 540k £1580; 590k £1670; 400k £1300, P. Slane, Carrickmore 270k £1050, Patk. McNabb, Dromore 290k £1090; 415k £1370, Jas. McGrath, Botera 275k £990, M. McFadden, Strabane 285k £960 (2), S. Crawford, Killeter 290k £970, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 300k £990, Ivan Elliot, Drumlegagh 430k £1460, D. Farrell, Ederney 445k £1390; 450k £1390; 420k £1280, R. Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 400k £1230; 425k £1280, P. Keown, Kesh 280k £890; 295k £910; 260k £810, K. McSorley, Trillick 285k £800.

Heifers:

Ivan Elliot, Drumlegagh 335k £1240; 360k £1320; 365k £1270; 395k £1290, J. Daly, Dunamore 320k £1080; 345k £1150; 340k £1110, M. Moore, Kesh 340k £1150; 325k £1050; 310k £950, E. McNabb, Drumquin 325k £1050, S. Crawford, Killeter 360k £1160; 380k £1200; 320k £1000, P. Morris, Ederney 380k £1180; 430k £1280, Wm. McGinn, Tattyreagh 330k £1020; 275k £850; 255k £780, G. Milligan, Ederney 375k £1140; 255k £750, P. Keown, Kesh 885k £1000, K. McSorley, Trillick 290k £870, P. Slane, Carrickmore 245k £770, R. J. Sproule, Garvetagh 335k £910, N. Doherty, Newtownstewart 330k £970; 310k £900.

