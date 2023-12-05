Firmer demand for cull cows at Markethill
A Glenanne producer received £144 for 678k at £975.
Several heavy Friesian cows sold from £950 to £1135 each. Second quality Friesian cows from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Friesian cull cows
Markethill farmer 764k £1185 £155.00; Markethill farmer 678k £975 £144.00; Caledon farmer 798k £1135 £142.00; Bessbrook farmer 732k £1025 £140.00; Markethill farmer 754k £1055 £140.00; Caledon farmer 718k £995 £139.00; Markethill farmer 750k £1035 £138.00.
CALVES
110 calves maintained a very strong demand with good quality bulls from £280 to £380 for 6 week old Lim followed by £365 for a 6 week old Lim.
Angus bulls up to £315 with several more from £230 to £300 each. Second quality bull calves from £180 to £230. Heifer calves reached £420 for a 4 week old Char followed by £355 for a 3 week old Sim. All good quality heifers from £230 to £315. Angus heifers to £245 with others from £180 to £220 each. Second quality heifer calves from £140 to £170 each.
Bull calves
Lim £380; Lim £365; BB £360; AA £315; BB £310; AA £310; Her £305; Sim £305; AA £300.
Heifer calves
Ch £420; Sim £355; Sim £315; Lim £300; BB £290; BB £270; BB £265; BB £255; BB £250.