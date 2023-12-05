Several heavy Friesian cows sold from £950 to £1135 each. Second quality Friesian cows from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.

110 calves maintained a very strong demand with good quality bulls from £280 to £380 for 6 week old Lim followed by £365 for a 6 week old Lim.

Angus bulls up to £315 with several more from £230 to £300 each. Second quality bull calves from £180 to £230. Heifer calves reached £420 for a 4 week old Char followed by £355 for a 3 week old Sim. All good quality heifers from £230 to £315. Angus heifers to £245 with others from £180 to £220 each. Second quality heifer calves from £140 to £170 each.