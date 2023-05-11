Firms commit to NI supply chain at Ulster Bank event

Beth Hart, Senior Vice President Supply Chain and Brand Trust for McDonald’s UK and Ireland reaffirmed its commitment to the NI agri-food supply chain and championed the consistently high quality of food produced from these parts and the exceptional service from local suppliers.

Ms. Hart, who originally hails from Northern Ireland, was speaking at the Ulster Bank lunch in the show’s President’s Lounge, as part of a panel which also included Mr. Trevor Lockhart, MBE, CEO of Fane Valley and Ulster Bank’s Senior Agriculture Manager, Cormac McKervey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beth Hart said: “Having worked with a number of leading suppliers from across Northern Ireland, we are continuously impressed with the high standards of produce they deliver for McDonald’s and the contribution of NI firms in helping us build trust in the quality and provenance of McDonald’s food.

Nigel Walsh, Director, Commercial Banking, Ulster Bank, Trevor Lockhart, CEO of Fane Valley, Beth Hart, VP at McDonald’s UK, and Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank.

“Given the commitment to excellence we have from our NI-based suppliers, including from firms such as Moy Park, and the benchmark they have set in terms of service, it is right that we recognise this by reaffirming our commitment to the NI agri-food supply chain.

“Through my role as Senior Vice President of the brand’s UK Supply Chain, I have seen how the standards set by NI firms has influenced other areas of our UK and global supply chain and as someone who comes from Northern Ireland, have been proud to showcase the work of so many leading farmers and producers, particularly in the areas of beef and milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to attend the Balmoral Show and meet with some of the business owners we work with and celebrate all that is great about the Northern Ireland agrifood sector.”

Representing Fane Valley at the event, Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE spoke about the challenges facing the sector today but stressed that there was still much to be positive about for agrifood firms.

“This year Fane Valley celebrates its 120th anniversary and so we have been doing a lot of reflecting about how far the business has grown and indeed how the wider industry has evolved throughout this time.

"Like most businesses exhibiting at the Show this year, we have seen the cost of doing business increase significantly over the past twelve months and we have had no option but to reflect this in our prices to customers. Whilst it is encouraging that some of these cost pressures are now beginning to ease others are here to stay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overall, the industry has proven to be remarkably resilient throughout all the challenges of recent years and this provides great hope for the future. Fane Valley is also firmly focused on the future with ambitious investment plans to underpin further growth.”