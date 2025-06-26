First-generation farming couple harvests success after ram-packed lambing season

A&M Jenkins, a budding farming business on the island of Sanday in Orkney, has more than quadrupled its flock of sheep and taken on extra land just two years after getting started.

Husband-and-wife team Alex and Marie Jenkins moved to Orkney from Aberdeenshire in April 2023, starting their venture with just 34 ewes on a 20-acre croft. They had initially bought the croft as a holiday home, but the more time they spent on the island, the more they realised it was where they wanted to put down roots and build something of their own.

Today, they manage 200 ewes across 180 acres and have recently completed their busiest lambing season yet, welcoming 300 new additions this spring.

By taking on additional land last year, with useful outbuildings and farming facilities, they now have the extra space needed to grow their flock and continue developing the farm.

To support their work, Alex and Marie received a loan from DSL Business Finance through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, which they used to purchase a new tractor, which is already making day-to-day jobs much more manageable.

Alex, who spent over 20 years as a gamekeeper in Aberdeenshire, had always dreamed of becoming a farmer. Although he didn’t grow up on a farm, his childhood was spent around farming families and working with livestock and machinery on sporting estates – experiences that sparked his ambition for a career in agriculture.

With farming often passed down through generations, getting started without family connections can be a challenge, but Alex was determined to find a way in. Thanks to his hands-on experience, he’s now part of a growing group of first-generation farmers. A recent study by the University of Exeter found that around 13% of UK farmers have entered the sector without a family background in it.

Alex said:“We’d talked about starting our own farm for years, but it always felt out of reach. Our love for Orkney led us to originally buy the croft as a holiday home, but over time, we realised it had the potential to be something much bigger. It’s been tough at times – there’s a lot to learn, and no two days are the same – but we’ve built it together and that makes it really rewarding.

"The funding for the tractor was a huge help and it’s already making a big difference – it’s one of those investments that saves you time, labour, and money all at once.”

As well as running the farm business, Alex has been contracting for other farms on the island, including fencing and shearing work. The couple hopes to eventually introduce cattle and continue growing the business, with the aim of potentially purchasing a larger farm on the island in the future.

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loans programme has provided nearly £300,000 to 29 start ups on Orkney.

Barry McCulloch, Senior Manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Alex and Marie have shown what’s possible when passion and practical experience come together. The Start Up Loans programme is designed to unlock potential just like this across all different types of businesses – helping people take that leap into entrepreneurship with the tools and support they need to succeed. A&M Jenkins is already making a tangible contribution to Orkney’s rural economy, and we’re proud to have played a part in that.”

Rekha Walsh, loan officer at DSL Business Finance, added: “Alex and Marie have done incredibly well in such a short time, and it’s been great to be part of that journey. Getting into farming without a family background is challenging, but they’ve shown real determination and success. I’m excited to see how their business continues to grow. Supporting entrepreneurs like them is exactly what DSL Business Finance is committed to – helping businesses across Scotland thrive, no matter their location.”