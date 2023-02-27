First Hereford sale of the season at Dungannon

11 bulls were forward for show and sale under the eye of Scottish based judge Maddie Clark.

Taking the championship and top price was Solpoll 1 Vindicator from John & William McMordie, Ballygowan. Born in May 2021 he was the winner of the intermediate class and a son of Solpoll 1 Promoter from the Panmure 1 Henry daughter Pansy M16. Boasting high EBVs he had the highest terminal index in the catalogue and was knocked down at 3200gns to John Beattie, Omagh.

Equalling the 3200gns price tag was Annaghbeg Jedi from Mark & Lawrence Moore, Aughnacloy. Also born in May 2021 he was sired by the Irish AI sire Trillick George with his dam being Balleen Pansy 668 a daughter of Gageboro Eugenic, he sold to J & J Herron, Whitecross.

The Reserve Champion was the winner of the junior class, River-Dale 1 Warrior. Exhibited by the McMordie Fanily, Saintfield he was born in August 2021, he was full of homebred genetics with his sire River- Dale 1 Spartacus and dam River-Dale 1 Dainty Sue. Billy Morton, Armagh was the final bidder on him at 3100gns.

Robin Irvine, Whitecross sold two May 2021 born sons of his stockbull Blakesley 1 Nobility topping at 2600gns for Graceland 1 Vaughan. A second prize winner in the Intermediate class he sold to Omagh to join O Mitchell’s herd.

The 8 bulls sold averaged £2664, the NIHBA would like to thank Auctioneer Trevor Wylie and the staff at Dungannon Mart and Maddie Clark for judging. The Native Breeds Sale is on Tuesday 18th April.

