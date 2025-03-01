First letters-of-offer for forestry schemes now issued

Premier Woodlands’ managing director, John Hetherington, confirmed that the first letters-of-offer linked to the 2024/25 Forestry Expansion Scheme (FES) and the Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS) have now been issued by Forest Service.

He commented: “This is good news, up to a point. But this is still part of a process, which requires those receiving these communications to formally accept the conditions laid out therein.

“And this takes further time. March is almost here and the end of the 2024/25 tree planting season is in sight.

“With the best will in the world, even the most suitable sites identified for planting will not be completed within the constraints of the 2024/25 schedule.”

Premier Woodlands' managing director: John Hetherington

He continued: “One can only assume that Forest Service will allow the full planting of these sites to be completed next autumn and the period running up to Christmas 2025."

Another constraint facing land owners now receiving 2024/25 FES and SWGS letters is the lack of suitable tree stocks available from nurseries.

John Hetherington again: “Nurseries work on the basis of supplying young trees on the basis of orders that are placed months before the young plants are actually required.

“Unfortunately, the current management of FES and SWGS in Northern Ireland does not allow for this.

“This approach on the part of Forest Service has to change.”

The Premier Woodlands’ representative has long called for all planting approvals to be processed and confirmed as quickly as possible.

He explained: “This is the only way of delivering certainty for those landowners committing to woodland development into the future."

FES encourages the creation of new forest blocks of at least 3 hectares and larger. One of the main benefit delivered under the scheme is to increase carbon capture (sequestration) thereby reducing the amount of Carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

Secondary benefits from the scheme include: the production of timber and wood for processing including material for renewable energy systems; increased biodiversity; improved water quality and public amenity value.

Meanwhile, Premier Woodlands’ managing director is highlighting the significance of the Public Consultation on Proposals for a Tree Protection Bill for Northern Ireland.

The proposals aim to strengthen legal protections for our oldest and most significant trees, as well as our ancient and long-established woodlands.

Envisaged legislation would impact on three main areas:

1) Strengthen existing legal protections for trees, by enhancing Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs) in legislation.

2) Protect and support Northern Ireland’s oldest and most significant trees by creating a new ‘Heritage Tree’ designation.

3) Safeguard ancient/long-established woodland and legally protected trees from building developments and/or new infrastructure.

John Hetherington commented: “It’s important that the management of old established woodland does not become over complicated in Northern Ireland.

​

“There are also important management issues linked to the management of individual trees with potential heritage status.

“What’s required here is a set of measures that make common sense from everyone’s point of view, especially differentiating between continued woodland land-use and non-woodland land-use.”

He concluded: “Premier Woodlands will be making this central point, courtesy of its submission to the public consultation.”

For further information, contact John Hetherington on (028) 7963 4236.