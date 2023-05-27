First regional show of 2023 fast approaches!

Lurgan Show being held next Saturday 3rd June once again promises to be a fun day out for all the family!

The entire show committee extend their appreciation to the generosity and sponsorship of the entire community and businesses, this support which enables the successful operation of the Show and provision of prizes to exhibitors in all classes. The Show is especially indebted to their main sponsors Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Lurgan Show will have a number of attractions this year and a slightly revamped layout. Amongst other things there’ll be the ever popular Pet Show, numerous trade stands and the traditional funfair. Additional classes have been added to the Pet Show for 2023 so do pop along, even just to watch at 2pm. This section has kindly been sponsored by Lurgan Veterinary Clinic and Affinity Veterinary Clinic.

Plans are well in place for this year's Lurgan Show

Lurgan Show Committee are once again delighted that the show day event will be supporting local charity Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

A much larger number of businesses than previous years will be displaying and selling their products within the Craft Village marquee. Be sure to pop along and visit the Food Heartland traders, all from the local area.

Lurgan Show annually attracts interest from local and national aspects especially amongst judging and showing sections and the 2023 will be no different. With local amateur radio enthusiasts, the Mid Ulster Amateur Radio Club in attendance, the public will have a chance to interact globally.

The native and traditional breeds of cattle and sheep are once again proving popular for this year, with Lurgan having hosted classes for many of these breeds for many decades ensuring the promotion and thus stabilisation of these breeds.

The cattle inter-breed section will again prove to be most competitive with a large number of exhibitors displaying their animals. Sponsored by Woodside Farm, the young handler competition will again be sure to bring forward some new exhibitor talent. Danske Bank are kindly offering sponsorship to the Cattle Section.

Sheep classes are once again proving to be very popular with at least ten breeds on display and upwards of 400 sheep. Kingarrow Jacobs will kindly be sponsoring the Sheep section along with Diamond Valais Blacknose Sheep, Lornbrook Flock, Ulster Wool Group and Farmline Agricultural Supplies. Traditional wool spinning demonstrations will be happening alongside a great display provided by Ulster Wool Group.

112 classes are offering a high number of entries within the poultry section and pending the lifting of the Influenza restrictions, Lurgan Show will be hosting one of the first poultry shows of 2023.

Lurgan Show equestrian section continues to grow year on year with equestrian section ranging from ponies to horses, with many classes and qualifiers throughout showday. The pony jumping is well worth visiting with all classes being held up on the hill within the Showgrounds.

The Carriage Driving and Donkey section are now located centrally within the Showgrounds and all competitors/exhibitors of driving classes and donkey classes, should enter and leave the showgrounds via the Avenue Road entrance.

This year, 12 classes are available for entry in the Goat Section, both in Pedigree & Non Pedigree Classes with some silverware up for grabs. Separate showing classes will be held for Pygmy Goats and this section is looking at record entries. The prize fund has kindly been sponsored by The Pygmy Goat Club. Judging in all these classes will commence at 10.15am.

Home Industries and School exhibits section traditionally attracts over 3,000 entries and is one of the most popular sections on showday. All will be happening throughout the day in the Home Industries Marquee located centrally within the Showgrounds.

A special invitation is extended to vintage and customised vehicle owners to come along on show day and display their vehicle. All such vehicles must enter the showgrounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance.

For those planning on visiting Lurgan Show, admission charges are: Adults £10; Senior Citizen/ YFC Member £5; Under 5 are free.

Lurgan Show offers free on-site limited parking accessed via the main show entrance at Avenue Road entrance. Accessible badge holders can access the showgrounds via the pedestrianised Robert Street entrance or there is limited Accessible parking at Windsor Avenue entrance.

Check out the Show website www.lurganshow.co.uk or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Show secretary can be contacted on: [email protected] or telephone 07732172214 after 5pm.

