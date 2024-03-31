Five ideas that could help improve grass silage in 2024
So says Ecosyl silage specialist, Ken Stroud of Volac, who notes that many farmers in 2023 had a very wet cut or a low energy, fibrous cut, or both – resulting in significant milk
yield depressions.
“Learning from these issues offers an opportunity to respond in 2024,” says Ken. He offers several tips:
1. Consider an early first-cut
Farmers who take an early first-cut often gain a head start, says Ken. “Taking first-cut ideally as early as possible during April clears out old, overwintered grass leaving fresher growth for the next cut. Farmers who do this often have two cuts ‘banked’ by the end of May.”
2. Consider cutting more often
Similarly, Ken says farmers who cut more frequently, while grass is younger and leafier, often continue to benefit. “Younger grass is more digestible and higher in metabolisable energy (ME), a key driver for milk production. It also tends to be higher in protein.
“Our research has also shown 0.92 t/ha more total dry matter (DM) yield over a season by cutting more often and taking more cuts. It may simply be a case of moving from three to four cuts, or four to five. If one cut is compromised by the weather, it’s also a smaller proportion of the total ensiled.”
3. Adjust cutting to the weather
Although grass grew well early on last season, the hot, dry June and August caused growth to nosedive, says Ken. “During mid-summer, grass naturally becomes stemmier and more lignified, which reduces digestibility. But June 2023 exacerbated this, possibly explaining the poorer silages made then.
“Consider cutting a bit earlier during prolonged sunny weather – before grass becomes excessively stemmy and lignified.
“Conversely, we also saw wet silages made during rainier months. Although not ideal, if a cut crop is likely to get prolonged rain, consider ensiling it rather than leaving it out in the rain and risking losing more quality. But remember, the wetter the silage the bigger the fermentation required as well as some losses through effluent.”
4. Manage clamp slippage at source
Clamp slippage often occurs in grass cut while young and tender and when ensiled at less than 30% DM, says Ken, and in clamps loaded too high and possibly over-rolled.
“To counter this, take action when making silage. Wilt to at least 30% DM, possibly 35% with very leafy material; consider a longer chop length; and don’t overfill clamps as this increases pressure on silage in the base. Some farmers also place a row of bales in the middle of the clamp when filling it, for extra grip against silage moving forward.”
5. Remember the benefits of an additive
Ken says although the proven additive Ecosyl 100 is well recognised for improving silage fermentation and preserving quality and DM, it is important to remember its main benefits.
“In 15 international independent dairy trials across a range of forages, milk yield from feeding silage made with Ecosyl was improved by an average of an extra 1.2 litres/cow/day over untreated silage.”