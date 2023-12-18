Fivemiletown gears up for festive tractor run
Organised by the school’s Parent Teachers and Friends’ Association (PTFA), the event will see the streets transformed into a convoy of holiday joy, celebrating the agricultural heritage of the local community.
Registration will be open from 12pm at Clogher Valley Rugby Club, with lots of opportunities for tractor enthusiasts to inspect the modern and vintage machines on display before they depart at 2pm. The festive fleet will then roll through Fivemiletown, offering a vibrant display of colours and Christmas decorations, with the unmistakable hum of various engines as the tractors make their way through town, before heading towards Clabby on a loop back towards the Rugby Club.
As well as being a great spectacle for locals to enjoy, the Christmas Tractor Run will be raising much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI and St Mary's, emphasising the community’s commitment to supporting those most in need. With large crowds expected, the event promises to be a celebration of community, agriculture and the festive spirit that unites us, all while supporting these worthy causes.
Speaking on behalf of the PTFA, local parent Sinead McGovern said: “We’re so excited about this event, which will only be possible thanks to the generosity of local businesses, including Redrock Machinery, and Clogher Valley Rugby Club. We’re delighted to have the support and sponsorship of local businesses, which is reflective of the collaborative spirit that makes this type of community event such a success. Whether they’re green, red or blue, we encourage everyone to bring along their tractors, join in the fun and support our fundraising efforts.”
So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to witness Fivemiletown transform into a Christmas tractor wonderland on December 30th.
For any further information, please check the St Mary’s Primary School PTFA Facebook page or contact [email protected].