Fleming Agri Products attending National Ploughing Championships
The Fleming Agri Trailing Shoe is bracket mounted for safe attachment and better weight distribution. It is fitted with a patent pending cantilever lift system which gives maximum clearance for transport and headland management. The bi-lateral float mechanism ensures constant contact with the ground, even in undulating ground conditions, for a more even slurry application. The Fleming Agri trailing shoe has a reduced spacing of 250mm between the shoes to provide a more even distribution of nutrients at the base of the plant.
Also on the stand will be the ST2000C which is a 2000-gallon vacuum tanker which is fitted with a full commercial, cranked axle. All Fleming Agri tankers are welded inside and out and they are also painted internally and externally for better anti-corrosion protection and longer life. The full-length sprung drawbar attached back to the axle reduces stress on the tank ensuring smooth transport.
Fleming Agri are excited to be having a New Product Launch at the National Ploughing Championships. We will be launching our 10ft hydraulic lifting roller. It has a 3m working width and an overall transport width of 3.1m. It has a 12mm barrel with 30-inch drum, fitted with a 75mm steel shaft.
Also on display will be the AR10, which is a 10ft aerator, now with a fully galvanised frame. It is fitted with an adjustable angle rotor and 48 blades fitted in a spiral for smooth, effective aeration.
Some of the other products in our range that will be on display include the MS1000 muck spreader with a reinforced 5mm body, welded internally and externally and 6mm reinforced end plates. It has a capacity of 9.5 cubic yard withs heavy duty 1 inch duplex drive chain and a galvanised, hydraulic lid for ease of loading.
There will also be a range of both 3 point linkage and loader mounted bale handling equipment on display, with a machine to suit most applications.
For more information on the complete range of machinery Fleming Agri Products offer, visit the website- www.fleming-agri.com or contact the office on +44 (0) 28 71342637