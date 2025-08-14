Fleming Agri Products attending National Ploughing Championships

Fleming Agri Products are delighted to return to the National Ploughing Championships 16-18th September in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Following the successful launch of our trailing shoe range at last year’s event, this year we will have both the 7.5m and the 9.2m models on display. Both models along with our range of recessed tankers are eligible under TAMS 3 grant, so come to the stand and speak to the team to get the right machine for your farm.

The Fleming Agri Trailing Shoe is bracket mounted for safe attachment and better weight distribution. It is fitted with a patent pending cantilever lift system which gives maximum clearance for transport and headland management. The bi-lateral float mechanism ensures constant contact with the ground, even in undulating ground conditions, for a more even slurry application. The Fleming Agri trailing shoe has a reduced spacing of 250mm between the shoes to provide a more even distribution of nutrients at the base of the plant.

Also on the stand will be the ST2000C which is a 2000-gallon vacuum tanker which is fitted with a full commercial, cranked axle. All Fleming Agri tankers are welded inside and out and they are also painted internally and externally for better anti-corrosion protection and longer life. The full-length sprung drawbar attached back to the axle reduces stress on the tank ensuring smooth transport.

Fleming Agri are excited to be having a New Product Launch at the National Ploughing Championships. We will be launching our 10ft hydraulic lifting roller. It has a 3m working width and an overall transport width of 3.1m. It has a 12mm barrel with 30-inch drum, fitted with a 75mm steel shaft.

Also on display will be the AR10, which is a 10ft aerator, now with a fully galvanised frame. It is fitted with an adjustable angle rotor and 48 blades fitted in a spiral for smooth, effective aeration.

Some of the other products in our range that will be on display include the MS1000 muck spreader with a reinforced 5mm body, welded internally and externally and 6mm reinforced end plates. It has a capacity of 9.5 cubic yard withs heavy duty 1 inch duplex drive chain and a galvanised, hydraulic lid for ease of loading.

There will also be a range of both 3 point linkage and loader mounted bale handling equipment on display, with a machine to suit most applications.

For more information on the complete range of machinery Fleming Agri Products offer, visit the website- www.fleming-agri.com or contact the office on +44 (0) 28 71342637