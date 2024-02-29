Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,300 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £19,200 for a Kuobta M1055 Agricultural tractor and loader 2004, outside items selling to £5,300 for a Kane Silage trailer and inside items selling to £520 for a Cow tail pump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 22nd March with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 11th March with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 21st March.

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market February machinery sale.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £19,200 for a Kubota M1055 Agricultural tractor and loader 2004, £7,900 for a Massey Ferguson, £7,600 for a Massey Ferguson 590 1981, £5,300 for a 135 Kane Silage trailer, £4,900 for a 2000gln Ruscon Tanker, £4,500 for a Massey Ferguson 135 Tractor, £4,400 for a Bedford 9 Ton Dumper, £4,300 for a Ruscon 2000gln tanker with over hedge boom & shaft, £4,250 for an Ifor Williams 12ft Triaxle sheep decks, £4,000 for a Hudson 12x6 cattle trailer, £4,000 for a Kane 13x7 double dropside tipping trailer, £3,700 for a Kramer 412 Handler with bucket & toes, £3,700 for a quantity of palisade fencing, 3 gates & posts, £3,300 for a Redrock trailer, £3,000 for a Triaxle IW 14x6’6 Builders trailer, £3,000 for a Steel portal frame shed 47x30x13 and £3,000 for a 3m Lemken power harrow.