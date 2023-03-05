Flying February Sales at Ballymena Livestock Market Machinery Sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,100 lots go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £15,100 for a Massey Ferguson 8947 telehandler, outside items selling to £7,500 for a 24ft low loader and inside items selling to £1,100 for a Yamaha blaster 200cc.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 31st March with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 20th March with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 30th March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £15,100 for a Massey Ferguson 8947 telehandler, £10,300 for a Land Rover Defender 2007, £9,100 for a Terex 2306 telelift 2000, £9,100 for an Isuzu D-Max 2017, £7,500 for a 24ft low loader, £6,500 for a 12 ton woods silage trailer with bale extension, £5,500 for an Abbey 2250 slurry tanker 2005, £5,200 for an earth pan buster, £4,950 for a Peugeot Partner van 2014, £4,500 for a Leyland 272, £4,200 for a Frazer 10 ton silage trailer, £4,000 for a 2018 Ifor Williams 12x5 sheep trailer, £3,800 for a Frazer grain trailer, £3,800 for a 18ft Nugent flatbed tri-axle trailer, £3,300 for a 12x6 Ifor Williams cattle trailer, £3,300 for a 43ft low loader with step frame, £3,200 for a Massey Ferguson 35, £3,100 for a 24ft trailer, £3,000 for a Land Rover Freelander STD4 2010, £2,900 for a Land Rover Defender 90 pick up 1997, £2,900 for a Manitou 6t fork truck, £2,900 for a Land Rover Freelander 2009, £2,900 for a Kverneland reversible plough, £2,600 for a ECE Rear discharge dung spreader, £2,500 for an Isuzu Trooper 2000.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,100 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer.

Inside Machinery: £1,100 for a Yamaha blaster 200cc, £760 for a Honda yard brush, £560 for a gate and posts, £460 for a Hydraulic 800kg lift table, £430 for a job lot of jacks, £400 for a Stephill diesel generator, £390 for a wood burner stove, £360 for a Husqvarna lawnmower, £350 for a steel hooping ring, £340 for a Selection of alternators, £300 for 4x 20inch BMW rims to suit x5, £210 for a Mitox L55x Multisplit, £200 for a Wacker plate with Honda engine, £200 for 4 sections of metal shelving, £200 for a generator, £200 - Husqvarna 455 rancher chainsaw, £190 for a Sealy supermig, £180 for a Hayter lawnmower, £180 for a Powerwasher HD755, £170 for a Union free standing drill, £170 for a JCB hyd hammer, £170 for 4 wolf race alloys and wheels, £160 for a 135 bonnet, £150 for a pig trough.

An Isuzu

Advertisement

Advertisement

A slurry tanker which sold at the auction