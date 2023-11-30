There was a great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market November machinery sale.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,600 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £15,300 for a 2017 Mitsubishi Shogun SG2 DI-D SWB Auto, outside items selling to £19,200 for a 2007 Krone Titan R/50 GL Forage Wagon and inside items selling to £1,100 for Mazonni hot & cold power washer – diesel & electric.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 2 th January 2024 with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 15th January with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 25th January 2024.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £19,200 for a 2007 Krone Titan R/50 GL Forage Wagon, £15,300 for a 2017 Mitsubishi Shogun SG2 DI-D SWB Auto, £15,200 for a 2019 Herron 2250gln slurry tanker, £13,800 for a Fiat 115 tractor, £12,500 for a 2016 Mitsubishi Shogun, £11,000 for a 2016 Land Rover Defender crew cab pick up, £9,800 for a 2007 Krone easy cut 3200 harvester with grouper, £9,600 for a JCB JS70 digger, £9,200 for a 2014 John Deere gator, £7,900 for a 2007 IFor Williams tri-axle cattle trailer, £7,300 for a Major LGP 2050 slurry tanker, £7,000 for a 2000gln Redrock slurry tanker with overhead boom, £5,900 for a Keenan 140 diet feeder, £5,500 for a 2015 Polaris Ranger, £5,400 for a 28ft bale trailer, £5,000 for a 2011 Ford Ranger, £5,000 for a Herbst dump trailer, £5,000 for a mobile cattle crush, £4,400 for a Kubota F3060, £4,400 for a 14ft Ifor Williams tri-axle trailer, £4,200 for a 23ft bale trailer, £4,000 for a Minos agri tedder 554.