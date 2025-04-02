Focus needed on Lough Neagh ahead of summer - Swann & Butler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Antrim MP Robin Swann and AERA Committee Chair Robbie Butler MLA have called for a renewed focus on actions addressing the algae crisis as Environment Minister Muir confirms an 80% chance of a Lough Neagh bloom this summer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to a letter from Mr Swann, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA confirmed that recent indications suggest that a Blue-Green Algae Bloom at Lough Neagh should be expected.

The Minister told Mr Swann:“DAERA water quality analysis indicates nutrient levels remain high in the Lough and thus the probability of BGA blooms remains high. However, their frequency and extent are influenced by weather conditions and river flows which influence the factors listed previously and cannot currently be accurately predicted several months in advance. It is therefore not possible for the Department to accurately predict the severity of the bloom in the summer of 2025. However, AFBI has ascertained the probability of a bloom occurrence at 80%.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister also confirmed that the blooms are likely to be on a similar scale to those seen in the previous two summers: “…if conditions mirror those over the past 2 years, then significant BGA blooms of similar scale are likely.”

South Antrim MP Robin Swann

Mr Swann said: “Tackling the crisis which we are unfortunately beginning to see each summer must remain a top priority for the Executive and Westminster. I am disappointed that again we can expect a blue-green algae bloom this year. Action needs to be taken urgently and effectively so we don’t continue to see a repeat of the two previous summers time and time again.

“Although the Environment Minister has published his Lough Neagh Action Plan – it is unfortunate that the research he has shared still suggests an 80% likelihood of a bloom this summer nonetheless.

“This Plan must remain on track and delivered on time, and I will continue to seek updates from the Minister on its progress. I urge him to look at every possible opportunity and resource available to protect our lough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this confirmation, the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee was left with uncertainty on the scale of any algae bloom following an evidence session with officials.

Committee Chairman Robbie Butler MLA said: “During a recent Committee meeting, I asked officials from DAERA and the Chief Scientific Advisor’s office if they anticipated an algal bloom and if it would be of the same significance as those seen in recent years. In that meeting, the officials were unable to give me a clear answer on the scale and severity of any blooms.

“I’m pleased that the Minister has been able to provide more detail, but I would have expected a greater degree of clarity by now, three years into this crisis and with the monitoring that is in place so that we can properly anticipate the scale of any blooms and prepare for any impact on bathing and drinking water.

“Lough Neagh needs to remain a political priority, and it will certainly remain one for our Committee.”